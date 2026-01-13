Giants Make Interesting Selection in Fresh Mock Draft

Once again, the NFL Draft is the New York Giants ' Super Bowl. Fans combed the internet for mocks far earlier than they would prefer, but now that both the NFL and NCAAF campaigns are nearing an end, excitement for the 2026 class is truly ramping up.

The Giants are now locked in at the No. 5 overall pick after ending the season with wins over both the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

Many mock drafts have them taking a wide receiver like Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate, but Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated predicts that Big Blue will prioritize defense in the first round .

The SI NFL Draft writer projected general manager Joe Schoen to grab Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Although the Giants' passing defense was not statistically awful, those who watched the games know how badly the unit underachieved in 2025. Reinforcements are obviously needed.

One does not usually spend a top-five pick on a safety, however. Cornerback is arguably the more gaping hole on this squad, especially since Cor'Dale Flott is set to become a free agent . Paulson Adebo was also ineffective and unhealthy for large stretches of the year.

Therefore, trading down to select LSU's Mansoor Delane or Tennessee's Jermod McCoy may be the more practical option. But Caleb Downs is said to have one of the highest floors in the 2026 NFL Draft. Just ask Flick.

"Downs may be the closest thing to a can’t-miss prospect in this class, with three years of tremendous film showing athleticism, instincts, and versatility," he wrote.

"He can win in the box, in coverage, and in pursuit, and he’ll immediately elevate a Giants defense that already has an abundance of capital poured into its defensive line."

Can Caleb Downs help the NY Giants right away?

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He thrived during his three-year collegiate career, and did so in the two best conferences in the country. Downs earned First-Team All-SEC honors as a freshman at Alabama before becoming a two-time unanimous All-American with Ohio State. He is intuitive and physical.

What more can New York ask for from a defensive back? How about a national championship? Downs helped Ohio State return to the summit of college football during the 2024-25 season. He then ended his run in Columbus by playing a vital role in a defense that allowed only 9.3 points per game.

The 6-foot junior snagged the Jim Thorpe Award, which recognizes the best DB in college, after totaling 45 solo tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles in 2025. He feasted at the line of scrimmage and also anchored the Buckeyes' secondary in coverage.

The Giants had high hopes for their safety unit this past season, but free-agent signing Jevon Holland and 2024 second-rounder Tyler Nubin each regressed. Caleb Downs can stabilize the position and potentially become a valued leader.

The Giants' defensive identity took a devastating blow this season, ranking 31st in rushing yards, 28th in total yards, and 26th in points. They require a reawakening, and this decorated talent could help deliver it.

