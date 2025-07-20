NY Giants IDL Dexter Lawrence Disrespected on PFSN's 2025 Top 100 List
The good news for New York Giants fans is that two of the team’s best players are regarded positively as talents compared to their NFL peers.
The bad news is, some of them may still have been slightly underrated.
Three New York Giants graced the rankings of Pro Football & Sports Network’s 2025 NFL Top-100 Players list: defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, wide receiver Malik Nabers, and edge rusher Brian Burns.
Burns was the highest-rated of all three Giants at number 36 overall. Nabers followed with an 81st overall ranking while Lawrence surprisingly came in at No. 93.
Burns was regarded as a top 10 edge rusher in the NFL as well, according to PFSN. He was ranked above the likes of Houston Texans’ Danielle Hunter (No.9 EDGE overall) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Yaya Diaby (No. 10 EDGE overall). In his first year with the Giants a season ago, he collected 8.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and a career-high eight passes defended in 17 games.
Burns was also one of eight edge rushers to make it inside the top 40. While the former first-rounder just made the cut as the final edge rusher on the list, Cleveland Browns Miles Garrett (PFSN’s No.5 overall player) and Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Verse (PFSN’s No.9 overall player) were the only two edge rushers to make it into the top 10.
Malik Nabers was one of six 2024 rookies inside the top-100 and was the third-highest ranked rookie out of his selected classmates. Only Rams Jared Verse and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (PFSN’s No.58 overall player) ranked higher.
Nabers was also New York’s lone offensive player on the list and was regarded by PFSN as the best rookie wideout from the 2024 NFL Draft class, surpassing the likes of Jacksonville Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr. (PFSN’s No.85 overall player) and Los Angeles Chargers Ladd McConkey (PFSN’s No.90 Overall player).
As for wideout rankings, Nabers’s historical inaugural season wasn’t enough to have PFSN regard him as a top-10 NFL receiver.
Despite posting 100-plus catches and over 1200 receiving yards with a revolving door of signal callers, Nabers was slotted as the publication’s 11th-best receiver behind the likes of Atlanta Falcons’ Drake London (PFSN’s No. 10 WR overall) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans (PFSN’s No.9 WR overall).
Lawrence saw a career-high uptick in sacks (9) and tackles for loss (8) in 12 games this past season en route to his third consecutive Pro Bowl. His career year still had him regarded as the lowest-ranked Giants member of the top 100 despite leading all interior defensive linemen in sacks.
According to PFSN, Lawrence was regarded as the ninth-best defensive tackle in football, ranked behind the likes of New York Jets Quinnen Williams (PFSN’s No. 8 DT), Baltimore Ravens Nnamdi Madubuike (PFSN’s No. 7 DT), and Los Angeles Rams Kobe Turner (PFSN’s No.6 DT).