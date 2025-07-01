2025 Fantasy Football Top 200 Player Rankings: CeeDee Lamb Moves Up, Saquon Barkley Falls
Summer is here!
You know what that means … sun, sand and of course, NFL training camps will be opening soon (times flies, huh)? That also means fantasy football drafts will be starting soon. Heck, best-ball leagues have been rocking all offseason long, and those of you in Scott Fish Bowl have either already had their drafts or will be having their drafts in the weeks to come.
With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy rank lists including my top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.
- Among the top 100 non-quarterbacks from a season ago, 54 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 32 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 14 were tight ends. Brock Bowers, the top tight end, finished 18th among all players.
- In all, 51 percent of the top 200 players were wideouts, 30 percent were runners and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, 11 of the top 20 players were backs while eight were wide receivers and just one (Bowers) was a tight end.
- Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up for 11 of the top 20 players when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the big drop-off in terms of where I have my QB4 (Joe Burrow – 48th) ranked and my QB5 (Baker Mayfield – 73rd).
- You can wait on a quarterback and still get a solid option on your fantasy draft. I have Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert and Justin Herbert ranked outside the top 90. What’s more, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott (among many others) are outside the top 100. Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five fantasy field generals, I’d be patient and wait to get one in the middle to late rounds.
Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy players!
Fantasy Football Top 200 Redraft Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
CIN
10
2
Bijan Robinson
RB
ATL
5
3
Justin Jefferson
WR
MIN
6
4
CeeDee Lamb
WR
DAL
10
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
DET
8
6
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
DET
8
7
Malik Nabers
WR
NYG
14
8
Saquon Barkley
RB
PHI
9
9
Ashton Jeanty
RB
LV
8
10
De'Von Achane
RB
MIA
12
11
Puka Nacua
WR
LAR
8
12
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
JAC
8
13
Drake London
WR
ATL
5
14
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
6
15
Derrick Henry
RB
BAL
7
16
Christian McCaffrey
RB
SF
14
17
Jonathan Taylor
RB
IND
11
18
Josh Jacobs
RB
GB
5
19
Bucky Irving
RB
TB
9
20
Brock Bowers
TE
LV
8
21
A.J. Brown
WR
PHI
9
22
Garrett Wilson
WR
NYJ
9
23
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
SEA
8
24
Trey McBride
TE
ARI
8
25
Josh Allen
QB
BUF
7
26
Kyren Williams
RB
LAR
8
27
Lamar Jackson
QB
BAL
7
28
James Cook
RB
BUF
7
29
Breece Hall
RB
NYJ
9
30
Jalen Hurts
QB
PHI
9
31
Jayden Daniels
QB
WAS
12
32
Rashee Rice
WR
KC
10
33
Chase Brown
RB
CIN
10
34
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
11
35
Kenneth Walker III
RB
SEA
8
36
Terry McLaurin
WR
WAS
12
37
Mike Evans
WR
TB
9
38
Tyreek Hill
WR
MIA
12
39
Ladd McConkey
WR
LAC
12
40
DK Metcalf
WR
PIT
5
41
Tee Higgins
WR
CIN
10
42
Davante Adams
WR
LAR
8
43
Chuba Hubbard
RB
CAR
14
44
Joe Mixon
RB
HOU
6
45
Omarion Hampton
RB
LAC
12
46
George Kittle
TE
SF
14
47
James Conner
RB
ARI
8
48
Joe Burrow
QB
CIN
10
49
D.J. Moore
WR
CHI
5
50
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
ARI
8
51
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
12
52
Devonta Smith
WR
PHI
9
53
Zay Flowers
WR
BAL
7
54
Sam LaPorta
TE
DET
8
55
Chris Olave
WR
NO
11
56
Jaylen Waddle
WR
MIA
12
57
Jameson Williams
WR
DET
8
58
Xavier Worthy
WR
KC
10
59
Jerry Jeudy
WR
CLE
9
60
Rome Odunze
WR
CHI
5
61
T.J. Hockenson
TE
MIN
6
62
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
10
63
Quinshon Judkins
RB
CLE
9
64
David Montgomery
RB
DET
8
65
Tetairoa McMilllan
WR
CAR
14
66
D'Andre Swift
RB
CHI
5
67
Tony Pollard
RB
TEN
10
68
Calvin Ridley
WR
TEN
10
69
Chris Godwin
WR
TB
9
70
Jordan Addison
WR
MIN
6
71
Kaleb Johnson
RB
PIT
5
72
Travis Hunter
WR
JAC
8
73
Baker Mayfield
QB
TB
9
74
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB
MIN
6
75
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
14
76
Bo Nix
QB
DEN
12
77
Jakobi Meyers
WR
LV
8
78
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
10
79
Mark Andrews
TE
BAL
7
80
David Njoku
TE
CLE
9
81
Kyler Murray
QB
ARI
8
82
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB
NYG
14
83
Jauan Jennings
WR
SF
14
84
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB
WAS
12
85
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
12
86
Isiah Pacheco
RB
KC
10
87
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB
JAC
8
88
Jaylen Warren
RB
PIT
5
89
Evan Engram
TE
DEN
12
90
Khalil Shakir
WR
BUF
7
91
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR
WAS
12
92
J.K. Dobbins
RB
DEN
12
93
Caleb Williams
QB
CHI
5
94
Stefon Diggs
WR
NE
14
95
Brock Purdy
QB
SF
14
96
George Pickens
WR
DAL
10
97
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
IND
11
98
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
10
99
Justin Herbert
QB
LAC
12
100
Jared Goff
QB
DET
8
101
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
SF
14
102
Justin Fields
QB
NYJ
9
103
Jayden Reed
WR
GB
5
104
Josh Downs
WR
IND
11
105
Ricky Pearsall
WR
SF
14
106
Jake Ferguson
TE
DAL
10
107
Cooper Kupp
WR
SEA
8
108
Tucker Kraft
TE
GB
5
109
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
14
110
Darnell Mooney
WR
ATL
5
111
Drake Maye
QB
NE
14
112
Jordan Love
QB
GB
5
113
Trevor Lawrence
QB
JAC
8
114
Tua Tagovailoa
QB
MIA
12
115
Dalton Kincaid
TE
BUF
7
116
Austin Ekeler
RB
WAS
12
117
C.J. Stroud
QB
HOU
6
118
Javonte Williams
RB
DAL
10
119
Najee Harris
RB
LAC
12
120
Tyler Warren
TE
IND
11
121
Rachaad White
RB
TB
9
122
Jordan Mason
RB
MIN
6
123
Isaac Guerendo
RB
SF
14
124
Tank Bigsby
RB
JAC
8
125
Zach Charbonnet
RB
SEA
8
126
Christian Kirk
WR
HOU
6
127
Rashid Shaheed
WR
NO
11
128
Matthew Stafford
QB
LAR
8
129
Keon Coleman
WR
BUF
7
130
Michael Penix Jr.
QB
ATL
5
131
Cedric Tillman
WR
CLE
9
132
Jalen McMillan
WR
TB
9
133
J.J. McCarthy
QB
MIN
6
134
Cam Ward
QB
TEN
10
135
Dallas Goedert
TE
PHI
9
136
Jerome Ford
RB
CLE
9
137
Jonnu Smith
TE
PIT
5
138
Colston Loveland
TE
CHI
5
139
Tyjae Spears
RB
TEN
10
140
Cam Skattebo
RB
NYG
14
141
Kareem Hunt
RB
KC
10
142
Hollywood Brown
WR
KC
10
143
Tyler Allgeier
RB
ATL
5
144
Trey Benson
RB
ARI
8
145
Pat Freiermuth
TE
PIT
5
146
Emeka Egbuka
WR
TB
9
147
Zach Ertz
TE
WAS
12
148
Hunter Henry
TE
NE
14
149
Rico Dowdle
RB
CAR
14
150
Marvin Mims Jr.
WR
DEN
12
151
Quentin Johnston
WR
LAC
12
152
Adam Thielen
WR
CAR
14
153
Luther Burden III
WR
CHI
5
154
Matthew Golden
WR
GB
5
155
Geno Smith
QB
LV
8
156
Aaron Rodgers
QB
PIT
5
157
Anthony Richardson
QB
IND
11
158
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
NYG
14
159
Rashod Bateman
WR
BAL
7
160
Sam Darnold
QB
SEA
8
161
Romeo Doubs
WR
GB
5
162
Jaylen Wright
RB
MIA
12
163
Jaydon Blue
RB
DAL
10
164
Nick Chubb
RB
HOU
6
165
Zack Moss
RB
CIN
10
166
Roschon Johnson
RB
CHI
5
167
Braelon Allen
RB
NYJ
9
168
Jaleel McLaughlin
RB
DEN
12
169
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAC
8
170
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
BAL
7
171
Xavier Legette
WR
CAR
14
172
Bryce Young
QB
CAR
14
173
Cade Otton
TE
TB
9
174
Adonai Mitchell
WR
IND
11
175
Mike Gesicki
TE
CIN
10
176
Demario Douglas
WR
NE
14
177
Tre Harris
WR
LAC
12
178
Josh Palmer
WR
BUF
7
179
Jayden Higgins
WR
HOU
6
180
Kyle Pitts
TE
ATL
5
181
Jack Bech
WR
LV
8
182
Dalton Schultz
TE
HOU
6
183
Tyler Lockett
WR
TEN
10
184
MarShawn Lloyd
RB
GB
5
185
Brenton Strange
TE
JAC
8
186
Jalen Coker
WR
CAR
14
187
Keenan Allen
WR
FA
N/A
188
Calvin Austin III
WR
PIT
5
189
Dylan Sampson
RB
CLE
9
190
Justice Hill
RB
BAL
7
191
Khalil Herbert
RB
IND
11
192
Alec Pierce
WR
IND
11
193
Dontayvion Wicks
WR
GB
5
194
Mason Taylor
TE
NYJ
9
195
Michael Wilson
WR
ARI
8
196
Kyle Williams
WR
NE
14
197
Blake Corum
RB
LAR
8
198
Kendre Miller
RB
NO
11
199
Ray Davis
RB
BUF
14
200
Isaiah Likely
TE
BAL
7