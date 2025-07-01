SI

2025 Fantasy Football Top 200 Player Rankings: CeeDee Lamb Moves Up, Saquon Barkley Falls

Michael Fabiano

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has moved up to fourth overall in Michael Fabiano's new Top 200 Fantasy Players for Redraft Leagues.
Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has moved up to fourth overall in Michael Fabiano's new Top 200 Fantasy Players for Redraft Leagues. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Summer is here!

You know what that means … sun, sand and of course, NFL training camps will be opening soon (times flies, huh)? That also means fantasy football drafts will be starting soon. Heck, best-ball leagues have been rocking all offseason long, and those of you in Scott Fish Bowl have either already had their drafts or will be having their drafts in the weeks to come.

With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy rank lists including my top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some little tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.

  • Among the top 100 non-quarterbacks from a season ago, 54 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 32 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 14 were tight ends. Brock Bowers, the top tight end, finished 18th among all players.
  • In all, 51 percent of the top 200 players were wideouts, 30 percent were runners and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, 11 of the top 20 players were backs while eight were wide receivers and just one (Bowers) was a tight end.
  • Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up for 11 of the top 20 players when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my top 200 is the big drop-off in terms of where I have my QB4 (Joe Burrow – 48th) ranked and my QB5 (Baker Mayfield – 73rd).
  • You can wait on a quarterback and still get a solid option on your fantasy draft. I have Caleb Williams, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert and Justin Herbert ranked outside the top 90. What’s more, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott (among many others) are outside the top 100. Unless you’re dead set on getting one of the top five fantasy field generals, I’d be patient and wait to get one in the middle to late rounds.

Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy players!

Fantasy Football Top 200 Redraft Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

CIN

10

2

Bijan Robinson

RB

ATL

5

3

Justin Jefferson

WR

MIN

6

4

CeeDee Lamb

WR

DAL

10

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

DET

8

6

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

DET

8

7

Malik Nabers

WR

NYG

14

8

Saquon Barkley

RB

PHI

9

9

Ashton Jeanty

RB

LV

8

10

De'Von Achane

RB

MIA

12

11

Puka Nacua

WR

LAR

8

12

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR

JAC

8

13

Drake London

WR

ATL

5

14

Nico Collins

WR

HOU

6

15

Derrick Henry

RB

BAL

7

16

Christian McCaffrey

RB

SF

14

17

Jonathan Taylor

RB

IND

11

18

Josh Jacobs

RB

GB

5

19

Bucky Irving

RB

TB

9

20

Brock Bowers

TE

LV

8

21

A.J. Brown

WR

PHI

9

22

Garrett Wilson

WR

NYJ

9

23

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

SEA

8

24

Trey McBride

TE

ARI

8

25

Josh Allen

QB

BUF

7

26

Kyren Williams

RB

LAR

8

27

Lamar Jackson

QB

BAL

7

28

James Cook

RB

BUF

7

29

Breece Hall

RB

NYJ

9

30

Jalen Hurts

QB

PHI

9

31

Jayden Daniels

QB

WAS

12

32

Rashee Rice

WR

KC

10

33

Chase Brown

RB

CIN

10

34

Alvin Kamara

RB

NO

11

35

Kenneth Walker III

RB

SEA

8

36

Terry McLaurin

WR

WAS

12

37

Mike Evans

WR

TB

9

38

Tyreek Hill

WR

MIA

12

39

Ladd McConkey

WR

LAC

12

40

DK Metcalf

WR

PIT

5

41

Tee Higgins

WR

CIN

10

42

Davante Adams

WR

LAR

8

43

Chuba Hubbard

RB

CAR

14

44

Joe Mixon

RB

HOU

6

45

Omarion Hampton

RB

LAC

12

46

George Kittle

TE

SF

14

47

James Conner

RB

ARI

8

48

Joe Burrow

QB

CIN

10

49

D.J. Moore

WR

CHI

5

50

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

ARI

8

51

Courtland Sutton

WR

DEN

12

52

Devonta Smith

WR

PHI

9

53

Zay Flowers

WR

BAL

7

54

Sam LaPorta

TE

DET

8

55

Chris Olave

WR

NO

11

56

Jaylen Waddle

WR

MIA

12

57

Jameson Williams

WR

DET

8

58

Xavier Worthy

WR

KC

10

59

Jerry Jeudy

WR

CLE

9

60

Rome Odunze

WR

CHI

5

61

T.J. Hockenson

TE

MIN

6

62

Travis Kelce

TE

KC

10

63

Quinshon Judkins

RB

CLE

9

64

David Montgomery

RB

DET

8

65

Tetairoa McMilllan

WR

CAR

14

66

D'Andre Swift

RB

CHI

5

67

Tony Pollard

RB

TEN

10

68

Calvin Ridley

WR

TEN

10

69

Chris Godwin

WR

TB

9

70

Jordan Addison

WR

MIN

6

71

Kaleb Johnson

RB

PIT

5

72

Travis Hunter

WR

JAC

8

73

Baker Mayfield

QB

TB

9

74

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB

MIN

6

75

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

NE

14

76

Bo Nix

QB

DEN

12

77

Jakobi Meyers

WR

LV

8

78

Patrick Mahomes

QB

KC

10

79

Mark Andrews

TE

BAL

7

80

David Njoku

TE

CLE

9

81

Kyler Murray

QB

ARI

8

82

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB

NYG

14

83

Jauan Jennings

WR

SF

14

84

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

WAS

12

85

RJ Harvey

RB

DEN

12

86

Isiah Pacheco

RB

KC

10

87

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB

JAC

8

88

Jaylen Warren

RB

PIT

5

89

Evan Engram

TE

DEN

12

90

Khalil Shakir

WR

BUF

7

91

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR

WAS

12

92

J.K. Dobbins

RB

DEN

12

93

Caleb Williams

QB

CHI

5

94

Stefon Diggs

WR

NE

14

95

Brock Purdy

QB

SF

14

96

George Pickens

WR

DAL

10

97

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

IND

11

98

Dak Prescott

QB

DAL

10

99

Justin Herbert

QB

LAC

12

100

Jared Goff

QB

DET

8

101

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

SF

14

102

Justin Fields

QB

NYJ

9

103

Jayden Reed

WR

GB

5

104

Josh Downs

WR

IND

11

105

Ricky Pearsall

WR

SF

14

106

Jake Ferguson

TE

DAL

10

107

Cooper Kupp

WR

SEA

8

108

Tucker Kraft

TE

GB

5

109

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

NE

14

110

Darnell Mooney

WR

ATL

5

111

Drake Maye

QB

NE

14

112

Jordan Love

QB

GB

5

113

Trevor Lawrence

QB

JAC

8

114

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

MIA

12

115

Dalton Kincaid

TE

BUF

7

116

Austin Ekeler

RB

WAS

12

117

C.J. Stroud

QB

HOU

6

118

Javonte Williams

RB

DAL

10

119

Najee Harris

RB

LAC

12

120

Tyler Warren

TE

IND

11

121

Rachaad White

RB

TB

9

122

Jordan Mason

RB

MIN

6

123

Isaac Guerendo

RB

SF

14

124

Tank Bigsby

RB

JAC

8

125

Zach Charbonnet

RB

SEA

8

126

Christian Kirk

WR

HOU

6

127

Rashid Shaheed

WR

NO

11

128

Matthew Stafford

QB

LAR

8

129

Keon Coleman

WR

BUF

7

130

Michael Penix Jr.

QB

ATL

5

131

Cedric Tillman

WR

CLE

9

132

Jalen McMillan

WR

TB

9

133

J.J. McCarthy

QB

MIN

6

134

Cam Ward

QB

TEN

10

135

Dallas Goedert

TE

PHI

9

136

Jerome Ford

RB

CLE

9

137

Jonnu Smith

TE

PIT

5

138

Colston Loveland

TE

CHI

5

139

Tyjae Spears

RB

TEN

10

140

Cam Skattebo

RB

NYG

14

141

Kareem Hunt

RB

KC

10

142

Hollywood Brown

WR

KC

10

143

Tyler Allgeier

RB

ATL

5

144

Trey Benson

RB

ARI

8

145

Pat Freiermuth

TE

PIT

5

146

Emeka Egbuka

WR

TB

9

147

Zach Ertz

TE

WAS

12

148

Hunter Henry

TE

NE

14

149

Rico Dowdle

RB

CAR

14

150

Marvin Mims Jr.

WR

DEN

12

151

Quentin Johnston

WR

LAC

12

152

Adam Thielen

WR

CAR

14

153

Luther Burden III

WR

CHI

5

154

Matthew Golden

WR

GB

5

155

Geno Smith

QB

LV

8

156

Aaron Rodgers

QB

PIT

5

157

Anthony Richardson

QB

IND

11

158

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

NYG

14

159

Rashod Bateman

WR

BAL

7

160

Sam Darnold

QB

SEA

8

161

Romeo Doubs

WR

GB

5

162

Jaylen Wright

RB

MIA

12

163

Jaydon Blue

RB

DAL

10

164

Nick Chubb

RB

HOU

6

165

Zack Moss

RB

CIN

10

166

Roschon Johnson

RB

CHI

5

167

Braelon Allen

RB

NYJ

9

168

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB

DEN

12

169

Bhayshul Tuten

RB

JAC

8

170

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

BAL

7

171

Xavier Legette

WR

CAR

14

172

Bryce Young

QB

CAR

14

173

Cade Otton

TE

TB

9

174

Adonai Mitchell

WR

IND

11

175

Mike Gesicki

TE

CIN

10

176

Demario Douglas

WR

NE

14

177

Tre Harris

WR

LAC

12

178

Josh Palmer

WR

BUF

7

179

Jayden Higgins

WR

HOU

6

180

Kyle Pitts

TE

ATL

5

181

Jack Bech

WR

LV

8

182

Dalton Schultz

TE

HOU

6

183

Tyler Lockett

WR

TEN

10

184

MarShawn Lloyd

RB

GB

5

185

Brenton Strange

TE

JAC

8

186

Jalen Coker

WR

CAR

14

187

Keenan Allen

WR

FA

N/A

188

Calvin Austin III

WR

PIT

5

189

Dylan Sampson

RB

CLE

9

190

Justice Hill

RB

BAL

7

191

Khalil Herbert

RB

IND

11

192

Alec Pierce

WR

IND

11

193

Dontayvion Wicks

WR

GB

5

194

Mason Taylor

TE

NYJ

9

195

Michael Wilson

WR

ARI

8

196

Kyle Williams

WR

NE

14

197

Blake Corum

RB

LAR

8

198

Kendre Miller

RB

NO

11

199

Ray Davis

RB

BUF

14

200

Isaiah Likely

TE

BAL

7

