Unveiling Proposed Additions for Giants' Coaching Staff

Reports are swirling that head coach Joe Judge will be retained. But if he is, changes will have to be made to his staff, and our very own Coach Gene Clemons has a few ideas as to where those changes might need to be made.

With two weeks remaining to the 2021 season, reports are that head coach Joe Judge will return next season to try to steer the Giants out of these rocky waters.

But if Judge does indeed return, changes will need to be made to his staff, particularly on the offensive side, where it can be argued that certain areas of the team fell way short of expectations.

The blame for the offensive struggles these past two seasons has been laid at the feet of the since-fired Jason Garrett, but the offense has looked even worse since his dismissal.

On the defensive side of the ball, after dealing with a few injuries and losing an integral part of the defensive line, the defense has found the form they enjoyed last season.

That said, they have not been as consistent as they would like. So what needs to happen to improve next season? What changes or additions need to be made to find success on both sides of the ball?

Defense

We will start with the defense because there are not many changes needed on a defense that has been the team's pride during Judge's tenure.

If there's one consistent criticism of the defense over the past couple of seasons, it is the lack of a consistent pass rush. The team has a bunch of young edge rushers who may just need some better technique to turn pressures into sacks.

If Judge is looking to help that young group of pass-rushing specialists elevate their game, why not see if former NFL defender Joey Porter, previously the outside linebackers coach for the Steelers, might be a fit?

Porter could come in and work techniques and fundamentals with the outside linebackers leaving Kevin Sherrer to work with the inside linebackers (a division between the outside linebacker and inside linebacker coaching responsibilities was initially how Judge set up his inaugural staff until Bret Bielema, the outside linebackers coach, left to take the Illinois coaching job last year).

Porter, who played for the Steelers, Dolphins, and Cardinals from 1999-2011, has been an assistant coach since 2013 when he was first with Colorado State before joining Mike Tomlin's staff as a defensive assistant in 2014. a

As a player, Porter has quite the resume. 4-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion (XL), 2-time first-team All-Pro, and a member of the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team. He finished with 667 career tackles, 98 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, and 12 interceptions.

We've seen on the Giants defense how a former player turned coach (defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson) has gotten the most out of his charges. Perhaps Porter could do the same for the Giants' edge players.

Offense

Assuming Judge doesn't name Freddie Kitchens, the current play-caller, the team's new full-time offensive coordinator, there will be a new face on the headset that's connected to the quarterback's helmet radio. And with a new play-caller, there will likely be a need for some new position coaches.

The league is full of young, innovative offensive minds who know how to take advantage of personnel and help develop talent. If the Giants are committing to Daniel Jones for another season, as has been reported will be the case, then it is time for Judge to spread his wings and reach out to young innovators and bring fresh blood and new perspectives to New York.

Current Pitt Panthers receivers coach Brennan Marion, a former NFL wide receiver who had a quick stint with the Dolphins in 2009, is someone we feel would provide some fresh innovation into what is considered to be a dated offense.

Marion is the originator of the "GoGo" offense. This two-back offensive design has produced big-time numbers in college, an offense that we have already seen some concepts start to trickle into the NFL.

Marion is also an extremely well-respected developer of receiver talent. He could help current Giants receivers coach Tyke Tolbert unlock the full potential of a deep stable of receivers when healthy.

Because his offense takes advantage of two backs on the field at once, it could produce formations where Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker are used together. This would also allow quarterback Daniel Jones to finally become the full-time plus-one quarterback that his skill set suggests he can become.

Teams like Buffalo, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Arizona use their quarterback as a legitimate running option, and it has unlocked their full potential on offense.

The offensive line has also been an issue, and there are now reports that offensive line coach Rob Sale could be returning to the college ranks to join new head coach Billy Napier's staff in a similar capacity.

The Giants will again have to overhaul the offensive line at spots while also ensuring the draft capital already spent on the unit continues to develop.

With the progress of the lien being of the utmost importance, we would love to see Judge reach out to longtime Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia to see if he might be interested in coming out of retirement as a consultant to help the unit.

If Sale does indeed depart as has been reported, the Giants would be left with assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson, who is still pretty green as an NFL coach. Depending on his contract status, Pat Flaherty, who has served as a consultant this year, may or may not be back.

Flaherty developed the Giants stellar line of 2006-2010, but given Judge's familiarity with Scarnecchia and the unit's play, it sure can't hurt to have his voice in the mix.

Quarterback Daniel Jones has underachieved in his first three seasons as the starting quarterback of the Giants. While he has flashed moments of great play, his inconsistency has led to unsustainable drives and field goals instead of touchdowns.

His arm strength and athleticism make coaches, front offices, and fans believe there is upside or potential not being tapped into. Jones needs a person to help unlock his plus-one potential.

In addition to position coach Jerry Schuplinski, James Urban, the current quarterbacks coach for the Baltimore Ravens would make a perfect passing game coordinator with Marion.

Urban has spent the last four seasons working with Lamar Jackson and operating in a system where the quarterback is asked to carry a part of the rushing load. Making him a coordinator would be a promotion, and we think he would be able to work wonders with Jones.

Final Thoughts

These additions to the coaching staff would help inject excitement into the offense. It would also create consistency at positions where consistency has not existed during Judge's tenure.

Edge rushers, offensive line, and quarterback have all flashed promise, but at some point, that promise needs to turn into production, or it is time to step away.

