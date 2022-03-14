New York Giants Free Agency 2022 Scorecard

Keep it here throughout the 2022 NFL free agency period for the latest Giants rumors, news, transactions, reactions and much more.

Welcome to the annual NFL free agency period. While it probably won't be as exciting for the cap-strapped Giants, that doesn't mean there won't be a few moves made here and there by new general manager Joe Schoen as he looks to solidify the Giants roster ahead of head coach Brian Daboll's first season.

Be sure to keep it locked right here on Giants Country as we bring you up to speed on any moves the Giants make, as well as any moves made by the rest of the league regarding Giants. We'll also have analysis of any moves made.

Who's Coming

OT Matt Gono

The Giants added free agent offensive tackle Matt Gono, a player who also has experience playing guard, to their offensive line.

Gono, 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, grew up in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, and played his college football at Wesley College. Gono, who turns 25 in May, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made the 53-man roster that summer.

However, he did not play in a regular-season game, only being activated for the Falcons' final regular-season contest.

In 2019, Gono appeared in five games for the Falcons, and then in 2020, he appeared in 16 games for Atlanta with four starts. In 376 offensive line snaps, most of those coming at right tackle, Gono allowed 17 pressures for a 95.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

Who's Going

OT Nate Solder (UFA)

Solder's contract voided for 2022 so he will not be back. The Giants will absorb $4 million in dead money in exchange for getting out of that contract.

FB Elijhaa Penny (UFA)

Penny, the Giants' fullback for the past four seasons, posted on Twitter that he would not be returning to the Giants. New York is expected to replace the fullback role with a hybrid tight end/H-back.

Who's Staying

ILB Blake Martinez

Martinez wasn't due to hit free agency, but he'll remain with the team after accepting a pay cut. Martinez is coming off a torn ACL but is expected to be ready for the start of the new season. He was the Giants team leader in tackles in 2020, his first season with New York, and has been the "quarterback" of the Giants defense since arriving on the scene.

WR C.J. Board (UFA)

ESPN reports that Board will re-sign on a one-year deal. Board's season ended early last year after he suffered a fractured forearm in October, causing him to miss the final 11 games.

Before that, he had proven to be a valuable special teams contributor as both a gunner and as a return specialist, contributing 13 kickoff returns for 327 yards and three punt returns for 39 yards in two seasons as a Giant.

As a receiver, Board appeared in 20 games with five starts. He's caught 15 out of 22 pass targets for 152 yards for the Giants.

WR Sterling Shepard

Shepard looked like he might be a guaranteed cap casualty, given how he was coming off a late-season torn Achilles plus with the presence of Kadarius Toney, who is primarily a slot receiver. But Shepard, the longest-tenured team member, agreed to take a steep pay cut to remain with the Giants.

WR David Sills V (ERFA)

Last week, the Giants announced they signed exclusive rights free agent receiver David Sills V to a reserve/futures contract.

Sills began his college career as a quarterback who initially intended to play at the University of Southern California but changed his mind and enrolled at West Virginia.

Within his freshman year, Sills moved from quarterback to wide receiver. He spent the 2016 season at El Camino College but would transfer to West Virginia to finish his college career.

He appeared in 24 games for the Mountaineers, catching 132 passes for 2,097 yards and 35 touchdowns. In 2017, his 18 touchdowns led the Big 12 and college football. In 2018, he was given three punt return opportunities in his final season but didn't do much with them.

Sills went undrafted but signed with the Bills in April 2019. He went unclaimed after being part of the final roster cuts before being signed to the Giants practice squad. In December 2019, he was elevated to the active roster but didn't see any snaps that season.

Last year, Sills appeared in four games with one start. He caught two out of six pass targets for 17 yards.

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs)

DL Austin Johnson

C Billy Price

TE Evan Engram

S Jabrill Peppers

WR John Ross

G Will Hernandez

TE Levine Toilolo

QB Mike Glennon

S Nate Ebner

DL Danny Shelton

OLB Lorenzo Carter

LB Reggie Ragland

LS Casey Kreiter

LB Benardrick McKinney

LB Jaylon Smith

OL Matt Skura

OT Korey Cunningham

WR Dante Pettis

DB Keion Crossen

Restricted Free Agents (RFAs)

FB Cullen Gillaspia

S Joshua Kalu

S Steven Parker

Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFAs)

S J.R. Reed

QB Jake Fromm

G Kyle Murphy

CB Jarren Williams

