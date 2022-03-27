What the Giants are Getting in OL Jamil Douglas

Jamil Douglas's versatility and quickness are assets that wil no doubt be welcomed on the Giants' offensive line.

The Giants have been busy this offseason reshaping their offensive line, and their latest addition via free agency is offensive guard Jamil Douglas.

Initially a fourth-round selection by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft, Douglas has also played for Tennessee, Washington, and Buffalo. The Giants will be the 30-year-old veteran free agent's fifth team, and he will most likely be called upon to provide depth and versatility to the interior, where he has experience playing guard and center.

Let's see what Douglas brings to the offensive line and where his game still needs some more coaching.

Strengths: Deceptive Quickness and Versatility

Douglas is deceptive quick for a player who is as thick as he is. That's manifested in his first step. He'd quick off the ball and get on a defender quickly. His ability to pull and climb to the second level is also more than acceptable, as that is valuable in an offense that will want to get its weapons into space as quickly as possible.

That quickness also allows him to pass set quickly, shut down second-level pressures in a confined space, and adjust to defensive line stunts where the tackle and end exchange.

He can pass off defenders and lock his eyes on the future target. He also stands up well to various pass-rushing moves by defenders, especially interior rushers who try to beat offensive linemen with their speed.

In addition to his knowledge of the system--remember he was with Buffalo for a bit--his versatility will be a plus. As previously noted, he has played both guard and center in the NFL, two positions that the Giants have focused on improving this offseason.

In addition to those positions, Douglas was a tackle in college at Arizona State, though we don't see him playing tackle at this level unless it's a dire emergency. Douglas may or may not be a starter on this offensive line, but his value cannot be mistaken as he can play all three positions in a pinch.

The best-case scenario for New York is that Douglas can exist as a "super-sub" and the sixth or seventh man. He provides more roster flexibility on game day. He also has familiarity with the terminology of the offense because of his time in Buffalo. So he should have a leg up on learning all of the positions and can serve as a resource to his teammates on the system's nuances.

Weakness: lacks refinement and finishing ability

One knock on Douglas coming out of college is that he was a finesse blocker. Although he has a build that would suggest otherwise, Douglas does not consistently attach to defenders and run them off the ball in the run game.

When he pulls or climbs and makes contact, he does not always finish the job. While his pass pro is good because of his quick feet, he is vulnerable to the bull rush by defensive tackles who realize he is not anchoring down in his setup.

Some of these deficiencies could be traced to the fact that he has not been afforded the opportunity to master any skill because of the positions he has played in his football career. Also, moving around to various teams and different position coaches can result in a lack of continuity, affecting technique.

It may be too late for Douglas to develop this level of refinement in his career, but returning to a system that he is familiar with certainly can’t hurt the cause. There is a chance that these deficiencies will continue to rear their head with extended playing time, but Douglas should be ready to perform if it's a game or a series.

The need for depth is evident, especially with the 17-game schedule and only one playoff team receiving a bye. Douglas provides the Giants with plus depth because of his abilities and versatility.

Does he fill a starting role for New York? Probably not, but what he can provide is very valuable on game day. His presence also helps the Giants set up their big board to go after the best players available and not reach for need, which seems to be what this new front office regime wants.

