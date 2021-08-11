2021 NCAA Scouting Series: Pac 12 Offensive Prospects

Our early preview at some of the top prospects in college football continues with a look at the offensive side of the ball in the Pac 12

Scouting Superlatives is a series that will go conference to conference (starting with the Power 5) and diving into some of the best players for the upcoming 2022 draft. We have awards to give out, players to learn, and top 10 rankings for each division. Since the projected 2022 class is currently projected to be very deep with talent, I find it best to rotate offense and defense.

In today’s edition, let’s get a look at the offensive talent in the PAC-12!

Best Quarterback

Kedon Slovis, USC (6030, 215, 4.78e)

A lot of future NFL quarterbacking talent has come out of the University of Southern California over the past decade or so, with names such as Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley, and Sam Darnold carving out careers. The next player in line to make a similar jump is current Trojan starting gunslinger, true junior Kedon Slovis.

Slovis emerged onto the scene as a true freshman in 2019 and put forth a very impressive season in which he threw thirty touchdowns and a 71.9 completion percentage en route to being named the Pac-12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year. In the conference’s COVID-shortened 2020 season, Slovis hit somewhat of a “sophomore slump.”

Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The accuracy wasn’t as good, and his arm appeared to be weaker than it had been the year prior. When you watch Slovis, his throwing power and arm talent can be somewhat inconsistent in terms of depth and velocity, but he throws a beautiful ball.

Slovis is also very impressive under pressure and driving the ball down the field off-platform. Between the ears is where he needs a lot of work before he’s ready to start NFL games, and mechanically, a good QB coach should tweak his very much elongated throwing motion.

Scouts will undoubtedly be hoping that Kedon Slovis has a 2021 season more like the one from two years ago because any sort of continued negative progression will tank his draft stock. He has a lot of talent and impressive moxie - he just needs to put it all together.

Best Skill Player

Drake London, USC (6050, 210, 4.52e)

Forget about the quarterbacks that have come out of USC over the past ten or so years. What about the wideouts? Just recently, we’ve seen Michael Pittman Jr. become a top-50 pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown get drafted, and Tyler Vaughns land a UDFA deal. The skill-position talent keeps blossoming in Los Angeles, and Drake London has the potential to be the best one yet.

Jul 27, 2021; Hollywood, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Drake London speaks with the media during the Pac-12 football Media Day at the W Hollywood. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

London is a two-sport athlete at USC, as he’s also a member of the school’s basketball team. After putting up solid production as a true freshman in 2019, he had a 33-502-3 receiving line over six games for the Trojans in 2020, garnering Second Team All Pac-12 honors.

He is ridiculously tall and athletic for a wide receiver, London is so good and isn’t even close to hitting his ceiling yet. His route running has improved each season at USC, and his ability to high-point and pull down the pigskin is better than any other wideout I have watched this summer. London plays with absurd vertically and physicality, which makes him such a treat to watch.

Now entrenched as USC’s WR1, he’ll be the primary beneficiary of passes from Kedon Slovis. With a big year, the combination of youth, talent, and production will likely make him a first-round pick.

Best Offensive Lineman

Dohnovan West, Arizona State (6030, 315, 5.25e)

The offensive tackle class in the Pac-12 is loaded with players such as Jaxson Kirkland and Sean Rhyan (more on him later) that ooze potential but haven’t put it all together. In terms of interior lineman, one player stands above the rest - Arizona State guard Dohnovan West.

Dec 11, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Dohnovan West (61) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve written about West before--check out my writeup of him in this 2022 Giants Mock Draft. He’s not the biggest or most intimidating lineman on the planet. Still, he is technically proficient and has the lateral agility and core power to clear runaway lanes in the run game.

The two-time First Team All Pac-12 honoree can step into an NFL-caliber offensive line right now and be productive.

Feels Like a Future Giant

Sean Rhyan, UCLA (6050, 318, 5.22e)

It would make sense to put West here, as I have already stated numerous times how good of a fit he’d be for the Giants, but let’s throw another name on here. The Giants are expecting big leaps forward for projected starting tackles Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart, but god forbid they stumble, offensive tackle will be a need once more.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Rhyan has earned boatloads of hype and buzz for his play in 2020 for the UCLA Bruins, as his athleticism and nimbleness for a man of his size and frame has many analysts throwing out the name Tristan Wirfs. I don’t believe Rhyan is there yet, but he can be the most significant overall riser come next spring.

His base is incredibly wide, and he combines that with brute strength and polished lateral quickness. His footwork can be a bit funky at times, and he needs to work on not allowing the inside move to beat him so often, but there are some pass-protection reps where he is viewed as an absolute natural at the position.

Just iron out the minor kinks in your game, Mr. Rhyan. You could very well be a top-15 pick next April.

Zack's Top 10 PAC-12 Offensive Prospects

Drake London - WR, USC Dohnovan West - IOL, Arizona State Sean Rhyan - OT, UCLA Kedon Slovis - QB, USC Cade Otton - TE, Washington Greg Dulcich - TE, UCLA Jaxson Kirkland - OT, Washington Rachaad White - RB, Arizona State C.J. Verdell - RB, Oregon Jayden Daniels - QB, Arizona State

