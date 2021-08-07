2021 NCAA Scouting Series: Big 12 Conference Offensive Prospects

Our early preview at some of the top prospects in college football continues with a look at the offensive side of the ball in the Big 12.

Scouting Superlatives is a series that will go conference to conference (starting with the Power 5) and diving into some of the best players for the upcoming 2022 draft. We have awards to give out, players to learn, and top 10 rankings for each division. Since the projected 2022 class is currently projected to be very deep with talent, I find it best to rotate offense and defense.

In today’s edition, let’s look at the offensive talent in the Big 12!

Best Quarterback

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma (6010, 210, 4.78e)

I scouted many prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft this summer (over 200 guys), and the offensive talent in the Big 12 is pretty much from two schools--Iowa State and Oklahoma. The top quarterback is from the latter, and he also has an argument for the best gunslinger in the nation.

Rattler is going into his true junior season for the Sooners and has received the hype you would expect from a potential #1 overall pick since he committed. After playing sparingly during his true freshman season in 2019, Rattler was the team’s full-time starter in 2020. After some inconsistency and even a short benching mid-season, he rebounded during the second half and displayed his ever-so tantalizing skillset.

Blessed with a howitzer for an arm and the torque and motion to release the ball from all angles, he’s drawn some comparisons to Patrick Mahomes. Now, that is very rich, but it goes to show the rare traits Rattler possesses.

His uncanny ability to fit laser passes into the tightest of windows is a treat to watch, and he does a phenomenal job throwing on the run. For a player as young and inexperienced as he is, Rattler is incredibly intelligent when it comes to dealing with pressure and navigating the pocket, and his mechanics overall are delightful.

While he possesses all of these negatives, there are some areas he can clean up. Rattler tends to take the risky play over the safe play, and while it usually works for him, it would be nice to see more composure.

He also needs to work on read progression, and there’s also the question of the Lincoln Riley offense and how quickly he’ll adapt to the rigors of NFL defenses. All in all, these cons in his game are mostly nitpicky.

Oklahoma is expected to contend for the College Football Playoff this season behind Spencer Rattler. If he has a Baker Mayfield-Kyler Murray-esque year, whoever picks No. 1 next spring won’t have a hard decision to make at all.

Best Skill Player

Austin Stogner, Oklahoma (6050, 255, 4.79e)

When it comes to the Big 12, there are many super talented yet unproven skill-position players. The player who looks like he has the highest ceiling for the 2022 Draft also comes from the Sooner State, and he’s primed for a monster season.

Austin Stogner is what many would call a “prototypical tight end,” but his style of play is very much exciting. Listed at 6’5" and nearly 260 pounds, he does not move as well as he should for a man of his size.

He’s a competent blocker, which bodes well for his future as an inline tight end, but the most intriguing attribute he holds is his pass-catching ability. When running up the seam, he splits the zone wonderfully and has superb hands. His route running overall needs more refinement, but he’s shown capable both in between the twenties and the red zone.

A big-play threat who averaged 16.2 yards per reception in 2020, it's safe to say Stogner has yet to reach his ceiling, and with Spencer Rattler slinging him footballs, he should be one of the more productive tight ends in the nation.

Best Offensive Lineman

Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma (6026, 326, 5.38e)

Staying with our Oklahoma theme, let’s take a look at one of the more underrated guards in the country, redshirt senior Tyrese Robinson.

Primarily a right guard throughout his time in Norman, Robinson took his play to another level in 2020, allowing only two sacks over 400 pass-blocking snaps, according to PFF. He carries a great frame for an offensive lineman, with adequate length and extremely solid bodyweight.

His stance is a hair upright, which he’ll need to correct, but he plays with outstanding leverage and is a consistent, balanced player. In the run game, he displays the proper agility and short-area quickness to get to the second level when needed and had a wide enough base to take on the second blocker.

While he’ll need to learn not to be so reliant on his upper-half strength, Robinson should open up a ton of holes for the Sooners’ studly running back duo Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks and keep Spencer Rattler on his feet. He has a chance to be a nice value in the first two rounds.

Feels Like a Future Giant

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (6062, 260, 4.82e)

With Evan Engram’s future as a Giant up in the air, and players such as Kyle Rudolph and Levine Toilolo (who is out for the 2021 season due to a torn Achilles) not long-term options, it would be very wise for the Giants to look into this year’s crop of tight end prospects. It’s a rather deep class, and they will likely wait until the middle rounds to address the position if they choose to do so, but Charlie Kolar would be a fantastic selection.

He’s another massive tight end--listed at 6’6” and frankly, looks bigger on film--who has been a rock for the Iowa State Cyclones offense. He’s not the best athlete in the world, probably not even a great one, but he’s experienced and does a great job in the blocking game and catching 50/50 balls. He’s also very profound at garnering extra yards after the catch.

The Giants brought in Rudolph to help with their red-zone issues this season, and Kolar has a very similar skillset as the long-time NFL veteran. He would be an obvious guy to bring onto this team and take over when Rudolph’s contract expires after 2022.

Zack's Top 10 Big Ten Offensive Prospects

Spencer Rattler - QB, Oklahoma Austin Stogner - TE, Oklahoma Tyrese Robinson - IOL, Oklahoma Breece Hall - RB, Iowa State Wanya Morris - OT, Oklahoma Eric Gray - RB, Oklahoma Charlie Kolar - TE, Iowa State Kennedy Brooks - RB, Oklahoma Xavier Hutchinson - WR, Iowa State Marvin Mims - WR, Oklahoma

