2021 NCAA Scouting Series: Big Ten Conference Offensive Prospects

Our early preview at some of the top prospects in college football continues with a look at the offensive side of the ball in the Big Ten.

Scouting Superlatives is a series that will go conference to conference (starting with the Power 5) and diving into some of the best players for the upcoming 2022 draft. We have awards to give out, players to learn, and top 10 rankings for each division. Since the projected 2022 class is currently projected to be very deep with talent, I find it best to rotate offense and defense.

In today’s edition, let’s look at the offensive talent in the Big Ten!

Best Quarterback

Michael Penix Jr, Indiana (6030, 218, 4.64e)

Unless a star emerges out of nowhere, the Big Ten isn’t exactly ripe with potential NFL starting signal-callers. By default, Michael Penix Jr. is the choice, but he certainly has some intriguing traits that should make NFL teams interested.

A tall and lanky lefty, Penix Jr. was outstanding late in the year for the Hoosiers in 2020, nearly leading them to an upset over Ohio State in November. He has a unique build for the position, and he flashes some dynamic athleticism when the play breaks down.

Nov 28, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a shame Indiana didn’t give him much leeway on some RPOs and other plays where his speed could get involved because he does possess that potential. Penix’s most significant problems are:

His elongated release.

Poor ball placement.

Accuracy (he completed only 56% of his passes last fall).

A frustrating tendency to sail passes over wide-open receivers.

You would also entrust that a player with his juice would be able to navigate the pocket well, but he’s still very green in terms of processing and stature.

His physical gifts make him a potential fascinating project for a team to take on day three of the 2022 draft and see what they can do with him.

Hopefully, he gets more chances to extend plays this upcoming season because if he can be more consistent and add those numbers to his resume, he can enter the late-Day 2 discussion.

Best Skill Player

WR David Bell, Purdue (6020, 205, 4.52e)

While the quarterback contingent in the Big Ten can be classified as underwhelming, luckily, the opposite rings true for the wide receiver position. Most of the publicity is given to the lethal duo at Ohio State (Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave), but the one guy who can be a true number-one option for an NFL offense comes from Purdue, and his name is David Bell.

Entering his true junior season, Bell has done nothing but shine for the Boilermakers.

He was named Freshman of the Year for the conference in 2019 after putting forth a 86-1,035-7 receiving line and followed that up in 2020, averaging over 100 yards per game over Purdue’s six-game season. He was rightly regarded as an all-conference First Team selection at wide receiver.

Jul 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

When looking at Bell, he has the prototypical ‘X’ receiver build that NFL teams drool over. He’s not an absolute speed demon, but he has some fantastic agility and speed for a guy who is about 6’2” and over 200 pounds.

His hands are soft, yet firm and he has one of the lowest drop rates in the country at 3.4%. His ability to manhandle defensive backs and pull down 50/50 balls makes him a tantalizing weapon, and the fact that he was able to do all of this not at an Ohio State but a Purdue team that has struggled over the years past is astonishing. Who knows what he has in store for 2021.

Best Offensive Lineman

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (6030, 289, 5.15e)

The tackle class in the Big Ten can be considered rather average. Many guys are solid but don’t have spectacular ceilings (Rasheed Walker out of PSU, for example), and some guys showcase dominant traits but haven’t put it all together yet (Nicholas Petit Frere from OSU filters in here).

While the depth of the interior lineman class is different, one player rises above them all.

Tyler Linderbaum is heading into his senior season for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and his 2020 season as their starting center may have been more impressive than any lineman in the country.

Jul 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

His play along their offensive line made him named an AP All-American for his play, and diving into the tape, you understand why. Linderbaum is by no means the biggest snapper in the sport, but man, is he strong.

His hand usage is utterly immaculate due to a wrestling background (like his ex-teammate and budding NFL superstar Tristan Wirfs). His elite athleticism and agility allow him to perfectly mirror and shun opposing defenders.

His snap-to-block speed is otherworldly, and getting to the second level and laying out a menacing block adds a much more profound element to his game. He is a universal scheme fit.

With another year of absurd play, Linderbaum not only has a phenomenal chance of being the first interior offensive lineman off the board, but a potential top-15 pick, a feat very rare for centers. He’s just that good.

Feels Like a Future Giant

Chris Olave, Ohio State (6010, 189, 4.53e)

The Giants have invested a lot into their receiver room as of late, but there are still some questions regarding the second outside receiver slot opposite Kenny Golladay.

Darius Slayton has been solid, albeit inconsistent for the Giants, due to his lack of route running prowess, and Sterling Shephard is a much better fit in the slot, plus he’s entering a contract year. It’s an area of the roster that is not currently pressing to be improved, but I can’t resign my thought of Chris Olave being a dynamic route running option for this offense.

Chris Olave caught seven touchdowns in seven games last season, including two in a College Football Playoff semifinal win over Clemson. Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Touted by many analysts as the best pure route-runner in this class, Olave is a very odd prospect, in my opinion. He has a unique, gangly frame but isn’t very big, and he’ll never be known as a player who can fight through contact and play physical football.

On the flip side, he is extremely smooth and slippery and has the juice on vertical routes to be a big-play threat. His separation skills make him a potential fit in the slot as well. He’s also

Olave’s ceiling isn’t outstandingly high, but it's hard to envision a scenario with a player of this caliber being anything worse than a good WR3 in the NFL.

Zack's Top 10 Big Ten Offensive Prospects

Tyler Linderbaum - IOL, Iowa David Bell - WR, Purdue Garrett Wilson - WR, Ohio State Nicholas Petit-Frere - OT, Ohio State Chris Olave - WR, Ohio State Jeremy Ruckert - TE, Ohio State Jahan Dotson - WR, Penn State Jake Ferguson - TE, Wisconsin Mohamed Ibrahim - RB, Minnesota Daniel Faalele - OT, Minnesota

Related

Join the Giants Country Community!