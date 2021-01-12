2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

At some point, figure the Giants might want to add another edge rusher, especially if they decide not to retain Kyler Fackrell. So let's check into what Vanderbilt's very versatile defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo has to offer as an edge rusher.

Edge Dayo Odeyingbo

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 276 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Vanderbilt

Odeyingbo is a former three-star recruit out of Carrollton, Texas, where he attended Ranchview High School. He was the 635th national recruit and the 88th in Texas back in 2017, per 247 Sports, and earned a spot on the Second Team All-SEC in 2020.

In his four years at Vanderbilt, Odeyingbo amassed 122 tackles, 26.5 for a loss, and eight sacks, along with an interception, two passes defended, and one forced fumble. He had a breakout junior season with 45 tackles, 12 for a loss, and only 1.5 sacks. In an abbreviated season, he recorded 5.5 sacks.

Notables

Opted out of the Commodores' final two games to begin preparing for the NFL Draft. Has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Traits

A long-limbed, thick edge rusher who possesses solid overall athletic ability that is highlighted by very good change of direction ability at the line of scrimmage, and solid burst, speed, quickness, and lateral movement skills.

Very versatile at Vanderbilt; played in with his hand in the dirt and a two-point position while also lining up everywhere on the line of scrimmage, including edge, 3-tech, 1-tech, and at nose tackle.

A quick first step is combined with one of his more effective pass-rushing move, which is the outside jab/inside shoot; wins inside due to quickness and bends just enough to get around adequate tackles.

That quick first step and change of direction led to him being an effective looper on stunts. He also has the power to effectively move his momentum forward and be a solid penetrator in these situations.

Solid overall upfield burst isn’t maximized by his ability to corner due to adequate lower body flexibility. He uses a strong, long arm technique to set up other pass-rushing moves that he doesn’t always take advantage of and get his eyes on the play.

He does a good job mirroring the quarterback’s throwing motion and getting his hands into lanes. Solid power in bull-rushing situations when he leverages his hands inside, sinks his pad level, and explodes through his waist; it appears on tape, but not consistently enough. He has good initial power with his hands when used.

I love the violence in his hands when he uses it, but he isn't too consistent. Needs to develop consistent use of hands and more pass-rushing moves to win one on one situations.

He employs good mental processing when rushing the passer and adapts to his blocker’s actions by changing pursuit angles, but this needs to translate to his use of hands. His short-area quickness and lateral agility help him make impactful plays when the running back, or quarterback, is a bit indecisive. Isn’t a consistent enough pass rusher just yet.

He can set the edge when he keeps his pad level low. Engages with his length and lower body/core strength. He struggles to anchor down against double teams and was blown up at the line of scrimmage when lined up inside.

He needs to do a better job sinking his hips, getting his hands inside, and not being put on skates when asked to find the football against more powerful blocking offensive linemen.

He is a very good backside pursuit defender who rallies to the football and plays with a high amount of competitive toughness.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Odeyingbo is a player that will skyrocket up boards if he nails the Senior Bowl and combine. He is a solid athlete, has versatility, and is big, long, and strong.

Odeyingbo sort of reminds me of a lesser Charles Omenihu, a 2019 sixth-round pick by the Texans. Odeyingbo isn’t as long as Omenihu, and I feel Omenihu was better against the run, but the NFL would select him much higher right now due to his play.

The sixth round isn’t exactly indicative of the prospect, now player’s, play on the football field; I feel Odeyingbo will be a higher selection than a sixth-round pick, but he could jump into Day 2 if he has a really good combine.

