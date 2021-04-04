2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins looks like he might be a solid value addition at the end of Day 2/beginning of Day 3. Nick checks out his tape.

OT TEVEN JENKINS

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 317 lbs.

Class: Senior (red shirt)

School: Oklahoma State

He is a former three-star recruit out of Topeka, Kansas, where he attended Topeka high school and committed to Oklahoma State as the 85th tackle prospect in the 2016 recruiting cycle. Jenkins was a two-time all Kansas player in high school.

Jenkins was the 2018 & 2019 Honorable Mention for the all-conference Big-12 team. Also won the 2019 OSU Thurman Thomas Award, given to the most outstanding offensive player.

All 32 teams were at Oklahoma State’s pro day, and Jenkins impressed. He did 36 reps of 225 pounds and ran a 4.96 40-yard-dash. He also brought high amounts of energy and power to his bag work; Jenkins showed off a physical, mean nature that offensive line coaches crave.

Notables

Jenkins opted out of the final two Oklahoma State games to focus on the NFL Draft and the upcoming Senior Bowl. However, Jenkins ended up pulling out of the Senior Bowl event; it’s unclear if it’s injury-related.

Traits

He is a mean tackle with good overall size and bulk through his body but adequate length with solid overall athletic traits. Jenkins is patient as a blocker and has solid foot quickness to get into his vertical sets--he’s got enough fluidity, albeit not elite.

He plays with an excellent attitude and wants to run through opponents' faces. He does a very good job getting his vice grips inside and exploding through his body while churning his legs on contact.

He sticks his control hand into the breastplate of defenders while using excellent grip strength to control. He positions himself well in the run game; frames blocks, plays with solid leverage and has enough athleticism to execute reach/stretch types of blocks.

Does a good job in deuce situations and transitions well--solid ability to locate defenders at the second level. He can lean a bit when moving laterally, which hinders his typically good balance.

He uses very good core strength to initiate contact and turn his body to create a seal against containing defenders on the line of scrimmage. He has a ton of power in his upper body and tosses defenders out of holes; he does a great job finishing blocks almost to an embarrassing level for the defender.

He has enough foot quickness to be a solid pass protector, but his length is somewhat an issue. Jenkins does a good job attacking the control arm of defenders in pass protection, limiting their space and making the longer defenders shorter. Jenkins shows good reactionary quickness and ability to handle attempted counter moves in this area.

His anchor ability is good; he sinks his lower body, plays with a firm base, has controlled speed to power moves through most of his career (Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins exposed this on a play in 2019).

According to Pro Football Focus, Jenkins hasn’t given up a sack in two seasons (I definitely question that with the 2020 final play against Texas’ Joseph Ossai). He also has only been credited with 11 pressures in two seasons.

Overall, Teven Jenkins is a mean and quality run blocker who does a good job executing his assignments as a pass protector despite his lack of ideal length. His functional and play strength, as well as his competitive nature, are excellent tools for an offensive lineman.

Jenkins has enough range in his pass set to receive a legitimate shot at right tackle, but a coaching staff may view him more as a guard. The nasty temperament, use of hands, balance, and pure strength make Jenkins an intriguing target late in the first round or early on Day 2.

