2022 NFL Scouting Combine: How to Watch QB, WR, TE Workouts

The first combine workouts are set to begin this afternoon. Here's what you need to know.

The first of the three position groups--quarterbacks, receivers, and tight ends--will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium this afternoon for a series of drills to be performed for NFL head coaches, general managers, and evaluators.

That's right, the annual "Underwear Olympics" is underway, and for the New York Giants, who theoretically can use help in each of those three areas, will no doubt be watching closely to uncover a gem or two ahead of next months' draft.

How To Watch

Workouts, drills, and interviews (conducted earlier today and yesterday) will be televised on NFL Network from 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Giants Draft Picks

Nos. 5, 7, 36, 67, 81, 110, 146, 172, and 180

Giants' Three Biggest Needs

Offensive Line: With only six players under contract (three of whom are rehabbing season-ending injuries), the Giants offensive line is in dire need of a talent infusion.

Edge Rusher: The Giants have yet to find a top-notch edge rusher in the mold of a Jason Pierre-Paul, their last homegrown pass rusher chosen in the first round. New York has several young prospects entering their second year (Azeez Ojulari, Quincy Roche, and Elerson Smith), but a team can never have too many pass rushers.

Tight End: Evan Engram is unlikely to return. Kyle Rudolph was cut, and there are questions surrounding Kaden Smith's knee, which ended his season early. Although tight end isn't believed to be a considerable part of the planned offense, it's still a position that needs some depth.

