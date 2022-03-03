Combine Day 1 Prospects to Watch for Giants

Day 1 of the NFL combine testing begins Thursday with the receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends. Coach Gene Clemons has a few prospects that could be fits for the Giants that fans might want to keep an eye on during the workouts.

The Giants have five of the top 100 picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. One draft pick normally doesn't change a team's fortune in one season, but five high-value picks can do that.

Giants fans will be glued to the television over the next few days as the NFL combine's on-field workouts begin. It can be a little overwhelming to keep targets straight with so many needs.

On Thursday, quarterbacks, receivers, and tight ends take the field. If the Giants are in the market to address those positions earlier in the draft, here are a few names to lock in on.

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato? Click here to see those already posted. 1 Gallery 1 Images

Quarterback: Malik Willis- Liberty

If the Giants are truly dedicated to creating competition at every level, Willis will signal competition. Also, with the way quarterbacks like Willis have fared in the draft, if he begins to drop, it might be an opportunity for New York to bring him in at a fantastic value.

Fans should watch to see him throw the ball. Since he won't be running--and why would he when we already know what he brings to the game with his legs--the spotlight will be on him going through the quarterback drills.

He is one of those quarterbacks that get the designation of his arm being "different." Most people only focus on the low-hanging fruit, his athleticism, which is fantastic, but his arm will continue to surprise fans like it did many media members and scouts at the Senior Bowl.

Tight Ends: Trey McBride- Colorado State, Isaiah Likely Coastal Carolina

If a tight end goes in the first round at all this draft, it will most likely be late in the first round. Realistically speaking, we think it will be more likely that we'll see a run on tight ends in Day 2. Trey McBride and Isaiah Likely will be the names you hear early on.

Both guys fit the mold of the type of tight end this new Giant regime will be looking for: athletic pass catchers. The question for both will be how well do they test?

Many draftniks have been pounding the table for McBride all season because he was the only weapon Colorado State possessed.

Likely flashes during film study as the more explosive guy with the higher ceiling. It will be interesting for fans to watch this head-to-head matchup play out during drills and pass-catching sessions.

They could both be in play on day two if the Giants see the value at the picks and don't see the value in more pressing immediate needs.

Also, with the team releasing Kyle Rudolph and not committing long-term to Evan Engram (yet, if at all), they will invest in a tight end.

Could that come in the form of one of those five top picks? It is a possibility.

Receivers: Wan’Dale Robinson- Kentucky, Tre Turner - Virginia Tech

The Giants have a bevy of receivers, so it is difficult to see them taking one with two of those top ten picks. We wouldn't be surprised if there is a receiver currently on the roster that ends up a cap casualty--we are keeping an eye on what happens with Sterling Shepard, whom the New York Post reported has been asked to take a significant pay cut.

This draft is deep with receiver talent. WanDale Robinson and Tre Turner are both talented enough to find themselves in the first round, but they most likely will fall to the second or perhaps even early third round given the depth at other positions likely to go earlier.

Robinson is explosive and versatile but also still raw at the position. He is a natural playmaker with a knack for coming up with the big catch in the clutch. His ability to play outside or inside makes him perfect for a team that will look to follow positional versatility like Kansas City and Buffalo have shown in their respective offenses.

Turner also provides flexibility in his position in an offense. He would work well as a complementary receiver in a unit like the one they have in New York because he can play in the slot or out wide. He is also a willing blocker and tough, although he still needs to improve his strength.

Testing will be big for both players as they look to move up the draft's big board. For Giants fans, these are two players, along with John Metchie III (who will not participate in the combine because of a knee injury), who they should keep an eye on during Day 2 of the draft.

Make sure you check in tomorrow for players you should watch during the offensive line and running back drills. The Giants will be in the market to improve on the line and probably add another back.

Join the Giants Country Community