A Very Early 2022 NFL Draft Big Board
We have officially hit the halfway point of the NFL season, ladies and gentlemen! The number of takeaways so far from 2021 is so long, it would be treacherous to list all of them.
In terms of teams already looking forward to the upcoming offseason, which obviously includes free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft, there are more than a handful of teams at this point.
So today, to celebrate the halfway point of this fantastic season, I have for all of you my first big board for the aforementioned NFL Draft this coming spring.
This big board is NOT A MOCK DRAFT--my second mock will be coming very, very soon. The purpose of a big board is to simply sort the players in the upcoming draft class from best to worst based on the grade they were given (which in this case is my personal grade).
Before we jump into it, I figured I’d give my opinion on the state of each positional group for the 2022 NFL Draft.
- Quarterback: A class not as top-heavy or star-laden as the last two years have been, but I like the potential of some of the top guys, and the depth is pretty nice.
- Running Back: We likely won’t see a first-round pick at the running back position this season, but there is ample Day 2 talent for teams that need a new face in their backfield.
- Receiver: There are many different opinions on who is the WR1 in this class, but the talent remains immense, and I have a total of 19 wideouts in this list of 150.
- Tight End: We may not have a tight end go in the top 50, but the rounds three to five range is chock full of good values. Good class, just not top-heavy.
- Offensive Line: Between the tackles and interior guys, this is a fantastic class. One of my favorite aspects of a lot of these plays is the positional versatility they bring to the table.
- Interior Defensive Line: Once you get past DeMarvin Leal and Jordan Davis, this class falls off of a cliff. Free agency is where most teams will seek their defensive tackle needs.
- Edge: The best overall positional group, this 2022 edge-rusher class is endowed with top-end talent (including the best player in this class) and boatloads of depth. Giants fans should be VERY excited about this.
- Linebacker: We may see one off-ball linebacker sneak into the bottom half of Round 1, and the Day 2 depth is very impressive. A lot of these guys have improved their stock tremendously in 2021.
- Cornerback: Similarly to the edge group, this cornerback class has everything you want--a handful of potential stars and great mid-round talent, all coming in different shapes, sizes, and skillsets.
- Safety: Likely the most underrated group in this class. Some potential stars at the top and great values as you look down the list.
So here we go. After studying this class immensely since the middle of May, here is my first big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is subject to change after the college football season, postseason all-star games, the NFL Combine, and Pro Days!
EARLY 2022 NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD
- Kayvon Thibodeaux - ED, Oregon
- Kyle Hamilton - S, Notre Dame
- Derek Stingley Jr. - CB, LSU
- Andrew Booth Jr. - CB, Clemson
- Tyler Linderbaum - IOL, Iowa
- Demarvin Leal - IDL, Texas A&M
- Evan Neal - OT, Alabama
- Aidan Hutchinson - ED, Michigan
- Drake Jackson - ED, USC
- Trent McDuffie - CB, Washington
- Treylon Burks - WR, Arkansas
- Garrett Wilson - WR, Ohio State
- Sam Howell - QB, UNC
- Malik Willis - QB, Liberty
- Drake London - WR, USC
- Jordan Battle - S, Alabama
- Matt Corral - QB, Ole Miss
- Adam Anderson - ED, Georgia
- George Karlaftis - ED, Purdue
- Ikem Ekwonu - IOL/OT, NC State
- David Bell - WR, Purdue
- Jordan Davis - IDL, Georgia
- Kaiir Elam - CB, Florida
- Nicholas Petit-Frere - OT, Ohio State
- Kyler Gordon - CB, Washington
- Darian Kinnard - IOL/OT, Kentucky
- Charles Cross - OT, Mississippi State
- George Pickens - WR, Georgia
- Chris Olave - WR, Ohio State
- Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington
- Kingsley Enagabare - ED, South Carolina
- Kenyon Green - IOL/OT, Texas A&M
- Carson Strong - QB, Nevada
- Jalen Catalon - S, Arkansas
- Devin Lloyd - LB, Utah
- Derion Kendrick - CB, Georgia
- Nakobe Dean - LB, Georgia
- Zach Harrison - ED, Ohio State
- Travon Walker - ED/IDL, Georgia
- Lewis Cine - S, Georgia
- Jack Campbell - LB, Iowa
- Kenneth Walker III - RB, Michigan State
- David Ojabo - ED, Michigan
- Perrion Winfrey - IDL, Oklahoma
- Martin Emerson - CB, Mississippi State
- Sauce Gardner - CB, Cincinnati
- Tykee Smith - S, Georgia
- Isaiah Spiller - RB, Texas A&M
- Daxton Hill - S, Michigan
- Jestin Jacobs - LB, Iowa
- Abraham Lucas - OT, Washington State
- Jaquan Brisker - S, Penn State
- Zay Flowers - WR, Boston College
- Jahan Dotson - WR, Penn State
- Boye Mafe - ED, Minnesota
- Isaiah Likely - TE, Coastal Carolina
- Cade Otton - TE, Washington
- Jameson Williams - WR, Alabama
- Sean Rhyan - OT, UCLA
- Edefuan Ulofoshio - LB, Washington
- Breece Hall - RB, Iowa State
- John Metchie III - WR, Alabama
- Zion Johnson - IOL, Boston College
- Jermaine Waller - CB, Virginia Tech
- Roger McCreary - CB, Auburn
- James Cook - RB, Georgia
- Cory Durden - IDL, NC State
- Dohnovan West - IOL, Arizona State
- Devontae Wyatt - IDL, Georgia
- Demani Richardson - S, Texas A&M
- Khalil Shakir - WR, Boise State
- Wan’Dale Robinson - WR/RB, Kentucky
- Isaiah Foskey - ED, Notre Dame
- Myjai Sanders - ED, Cincinnati
- Rachaad White - RB, ASU
- Isaiah Thomas - ED/IDL, Oklahoma
- Amari Gainer - LB, Florida State
- Cole Turner - TE, Nevada
- Yusuf Corker - S, Kentucky
- Braxton Jones - OT, Southern Utah
- Trey McBride - TE, Colorado State
- Lecitus Smith - IOL, Virginia Tech
- Trevor Penning - OT, Northern Iowa
- Cameron Thomas - IDL/ED, San Diego State
- SirVocea Dennis - LB, Pittsburgh
- Avery Young - CB, Rutgers
- Isheem Young - S, Iowa State
- Tanner McKee - QB, Stanford
- Romeo Doubs - WR, Nevada
- Smoke Monday - S, Auburn
- Ricky Stromberg - IOL, Arkansas
- Jack Sanborn - LB, Wisconsin
- Zach Charbonnet - RB, UCLA
- Travis Jones - IDL, UConn
- Tyler Badie - RB, Missouri
- Austin Stogner - TE, Oklahoma
- Nolan Smith - ED, Georgia
- Ochaun Mathis - ED, TCU
- Jack Jones - CB,. Arizona State
- Brandon Joseph - S, Northwestern
- Hendon Hooker - QB, Tennessee
- Daniel Faalele - OT, Minnesota
- Zonovan Knight - RB, NC State
- Jalen Wydermyer - TE, Texas A&M
- Bernhard Raimann - OT, Central Michigan
- Grayson McCall - QB, Coastal Carolina
- Dontay Demus - WR, Maryland
- Jahleel Billingsley - TE, Alabama
- Jeremy Ruckert - TE, Ohio State
- Zachary Carter - ED, Florida
- Eric Gray - RB, Oklahoma
- Haskell Garrett - IDL, Ohio State
- Taulia Tagovailoa - QB, Maryland
- Tyrese Robinson - IOL/OT, Oklahoma
- Mykael Wright - CB, Oregon
- Charlie Kolar - TE, Iowa State
- Brenton Cox Jr. - ED, Florida
- Jacob Cowing - WR, UTEP
- Alec Lindstrom - IOL, Boston College
- Ed Ingram - IOL, LSU
- Brandon Smith - LB, Penn State
- Demetrius Taylor - IDL/ED, Appalachian State
- Merlin Robertson - LB, Arizona State
- Justin Shaffer - IOL, Georgia
- Tre’Vius Hodges-Hamilton - CB, TCU
- Ainias Smith - WR/RB, Texas A&M
- Kyren Williams - RB, Notre Dame
- Desmond Ridder - QB, Cincinnati
- DeMarvion Overshown - LB/S, Texas
- Leo Chenal - LB, Wisconsin
- Tre Turner - WR, Virginia Tech
- Christian Harris - LB, Alabama
- Rasheed Walker - OT, Penn State
- Kolby Harvell-Peel - S, Oklahoma State
- Chamarri Conner - S, Virginia Tech
- Jake Ferguson - TE, Wisconsin
- Jaxson Kirkland - OT, Washington
- Tyreke Smith - ED, Ohio State
- Javon Heiligh - WR, Coastal Carolina
- Justyn Ross - WR, Clemson
- Josh Jobe - CB, Alabama
- Riley Moss - CB, Iowa
- Micah McFadden - LB, Indiana
- Nik Bonitto - ED, Oklahoma
- James Mitchell - TE, Virginia Tech
- Zacch Pickens - IDL, South Carolina
- Emil Ekiyor Jr. - IOL, Alabama
- Jayden Daniels - QB, Arizona State
- Joey Blount - S, Virginia
- Nehemiah Pritchett - CB, Auburn
