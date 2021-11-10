A Very Early 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

How are the individual position groups shaping up in the 2022 draft class? Zach Dietz has the answers, plus a first edition of his personal 2022 NFL Draft Big Board.

We have officially hit the halfway point of the NFL season, ladies and gentlemen! The number of takeaways so far from 2021 is so long, it would be treacherous to list all of them.

In terms of teams already looking forward to the upcoming offseason, which obviously includes free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft, there are more than a handful of teams at this point.

So today, to celebrate the halfway point of this fantastic season, I have for all of you my first big board for the aforementioned NFL Draft this coming spring.

This big board is NOT A MOCK DRAFT--my second mock will be coming very, very soon. The purpose of a big board is to simply sort the players in the upcoming draft class from best to worst based on the grade they were given (which in this case is my personal grade).

Before we jump into it, I figured I’d give my opinion on the state of each positional group for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Quarterback: A class not as top-heavy or star-laden as the last two years have been, but I like the potential of some of the top guys, and the depth is pretty nice.

Running Back: We likely won't see a first-round pick at the running back position this season, but there is ample Day 2 talent for teams that need a new face in their backfield.

Receiver: There are many different opinions on who is the WR1 in this class, but the talent remains immense, and I have a total of 19 wideouts in this list of 150.

Tight End: We may not have a tight end go in the top 50, but the rounds three to five range is chock full of good values. Good class, just not top-heavy.

Offensive Line: Between the tackles and interior guys, this is a fantastic class. One of my favorite aspects of a lot of these plays is the positional versatility they bring to the table.

Interior Defensive Line: Once you get past DeMarvin Leal and Jordan Davis, this class falls off of a cliff. Free agency is where most teams will seek their defensive tackle needs.

Edge: The best overall positional group, this 2022 edge-rusher class is endowed with top-end talent (including the best player in this class) and boatloads of depth. Giants fans should be VERY excited about this.

Linebacker: We may see one off-ball linebacker sneak into the bottom half of Round 1, and the Day 2 depth is very impressive. A lot of these guys have improved their stock tremendously in 2021.

Cornerback: Similarly to the edge group, this cornerback class has everything you want--a handful of potential stars and great mid-round talent, all coming in different shapes, sizes, and skillsets.

Safety: Likely the most underrated group in this class. Some potential stars at the top and great values as you look down the list.

So here we go. After studying this class immensely since the middle of May, here is my first big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is subject to change after the college football season, postseason all-star games, the NFL Combine, and Pro Days!

EARLY 2022 NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD

Kayvon Thibodeaux - ED, Oregon Kyle Hamilton - S, Notre Dame Derek Stingley Jr. - CB, LSU Andrew Booth Jr. - CB, Clemson Tyler Linderbaum - IOL, Iowa Demarvin Leal - IDL, Texas A&M Evan Neal - OT, Alabama Aidan Hutchinson - ED, Michigan Drake Jackson - ED, USC Trent McDuffie - CB, Washington Treylon Burks - WR, Arkansas Garrett Wilson - WR, Ohio State Sam Howell - QB, UNC Malik Willis - QB, Liberty Drake London - WR, USC Jordan Battle - S, Alabama Matt Corral - QB, Ole Miss Adam Anderson - ED, Georgia George Karlaftis - ED, Purdue Ikem Ekwonu - IOL/OT, NC State David Bell - WR, Purdue Jordan Davis - IDL, Georgia Kaiir Elam - CB, Florida Nicholas Petit-Frere - OT, Ohio State Kyler Gordon - CB, Washington Darian Kinnard - IOL/OT, Kentucky Charles Cross - OT, Mississippi State George Pickens - WR, Georgia Chris Olave - WR, Ohio State Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington Kingsley Enagabare - ED, South Carolina Kenyon Green - IOL/OT, Texas A&M Carson Strong - QB, Nevada Jalen Catalon - S, Arkansas Devin Lloyd - LB, Utah Derion Kendrick - CB, Georgia Nakobe Dean - LB, Georgia Zach Harrison - ED, Ohio State Travon Walker - ED/IDL, Georgia Lewis Cine - S, Georgia Jack Campbell - LB, Iowa Kenneth Walker III - RB, Michigan State David Ojabo - ED, Michigan Perrion Winfrey - IDL, Oklahoma Martin Emerson - CB, Mississippi State Sauce Gardner - CB, Cincinnati Tykee Smith - S, Georgia Isaiah Spiller - RB, Texas A&M Daxton Hill - S, Michigan Jestin Jacobs - LB, Iowa Abraham Lucas - OT, Washington State Jaquan Brisker - S, Penn State Zay Flowers - WR, Boston College Jahan Dotson - WR, Penn State Boye Mafe - ED, Minnesota Isaiah Likely - TE, Coastal Carolina Cade Otton - TE, Washington Jameson Williams - WR, Alabama Sean Rhyan - OT, UCLA Edefuan Ulofoshio - LB, Washington Breece Hall - RB, Iowa State John Metchie III - WR, Alabama Zion Johnson - IOL, Boston College Jermaine Waller - CB, Virginia Tech Roger McCreary - CB, Auburn James Cook - RB, Georgia Cory Durden - IDL, NC State Dohnovan West - IOL, Arizona State Devontae Wyatt - IDL, Georgia Demani Richardson - S, Texas A&M Khalil Shakir - WR, Boise State Wan’Dale Robinson - WR/RB, Kentucky Isaiah Foskey - ED, Notre Dame Myjai Sanders - ED, Cincinnati Rachaad White - RB, ASU Isaiah Thomas - ED/IDL, Oklahoma Amari Gainer - LB, Florida State Cole Turner - TE, Nevada Yusuf Corker - S, Kentucky Braxton Jones - OT, Southern Utah Trey McBride - TE, Colorado State Lecitus Smith - IOL, Virginia Tech Trevor Penning - OT, Northern Iowa Cameron Thomas - IDL/ED, San Diego State SirVocea Dennis - LB, Pittsburgh Avery Young - CB, Rutgers Isheem Young - S, Iowa State Tanner McKee - QB, Stanford Romeo Doubs - WR, Nevada Smoke Monday - S, Auburn Ricky Stromberg - IOL, Arkansas Jack Sanborn - LB, Wisconsin Zach Charbonnet - RB, UCLA Travis Jones - IDL, UConn Tyler Badie - RB, Missouri Austin Stogner - TE, Oklahoma Nolan Smith - ED, Georgia Ochaun Mathis - ED, TCU Jack Jones - CB,. Arizona State Brandon Joseph - S, Northwestern Hendon Hooker - QB, Tennessee Daniel Faalele - OT, Minnesota Zonovan Knight - RB, NC State Jalen Wydermyer - TE, Texas A&M Bernhard Raimann - OT, Central Michigan Grayson McCall - QB, Coastal Carolina Dontay Demus - WR, Maryland Jahleel Billingsley - TE, Alabama Jeremy Ruckert - TE, Ohio State Zachary Carter - ED, Florida Eric Gray - RB, Oklahoma Haskell Garrett - IDL, Ohio State Taulia Tagovailoa - QB, Maryland Tyrese Robinson - IOL/OT, Oklahoma Mykael Wright - CB, Oregon Charlie Kolar - TE, Iowa State Brenton Cox Jr. - ED, Florida Jacob Cowing - WR, UTEP Alec Lindstrom - IOL, Boston College Ed Ingram - IOL, LSU Brandon Smith - LB, Penn State Demetrius Taylor - IDL/ED, Appalachian State Merlin Robertson - LB, Arizona State Justin Shaffer - IOL, Georgia Tre’Vius Hodges-Hamilton - CB, TCU Ainias Smith - WR/RB, Texas A&M Kyren Williams - RB, Notre Dame Desmond Ridder - QB, Cincinnati DeMarvion Overshown - LB/S, Texas Leo Chenal - LB, Wisconsin Tre Turner - WR, Virginia Tech Christian Harris - LB, Alabama Rasheed Walker - OT, Penn State Kolby Harvell-Peel - S, Oklahoma State Chamarri Conner - S, Virginia Tech Jake Ferguson - TE, Wisconsin Jaxson Kirkland - OT, Washington Tyreke Smith - ED, Ohio State Javon Heiligh - WR, Coastal Carolina Justyn Ross - WR, Clemson Josh Jobe - CB, Alabama Riley Moss - CB, Iowa Micah McFadden - LB, Indiana Nik Bonitto - ED, Oklahoma James Mitchell - TE, Virginia Tech Zacch Pickens - IDL, South Carolina Emil Ekiyor Jr. - IOL, Alabama Jayden Daniels - QB, Arizona State Joey Blount - S, Virginia Nehemiah Pritchett - CB, Auburn

