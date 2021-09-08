College Football Stock Report: Risers and Fallers from Week 1

Zach Dietz recaps the week that was in college football to see who's stock is rising early on and whos is falling.

Man, isn’t it great that college football is back?

Week 1 of the 2021 college football season did not lack in moments of excitement, entertainment, and jaw-dropping results (looking at you, Washington!).

It was truly heartwarming to see jam-packed stadiums of students cheering on their respective schools, listening to the marching bands play their respective university’s songs, and most importantly, the sound of pads hitting each other in meaningful game action.

There is a lot to take away from the first college Saturday of the year, so much so I couldn’t feasibly write a weekly article on it without wanting to chop my fingers off.

However, we can look at some individual players whose performances may have elevated or curtailed their status regarding the NFL Draft.

Given this will be a weekly article series, it goes without saying that the designation I give these players means little in the long run. Just because you played well one week doesn’t mean you’re now a first-round caliber player.

On the contrary, a poor showing isn’t a death sentence either. Regardless, who are some college football players whose Week 1 performances raised eyebrows, for better or worse? Check out below:

STOCK UP: Ohio State ReceiversChris Olave & Garrett Wilson

It was business as usual for the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 1, defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-31. There were some inconsistencies on defense and with new starting C.J. Stroud, but the Buckeyes still displayed why they should be considered a College Football Playoff contender.

Going back to Stroud, he was mainly dealing with tempo and processing issues in the first half, but he could do no wrong in the second half - especially with receivers like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson on his offense.

Widely regarded as two of the best route runners in the nation, both young players could separate with the utmost amount of ease and break off big plays that the Gophers couldn’t keep up with.

Olave netted two touchdowns on 117 yards, and Wilson racked up 80 yards and a score of his own. The most impressive part - it only took nine catches from the two players combined.

Already regarded as two of the top receiver prospects in the nation, Olave and Wilson did nothing but help themselves by getting off to a fast start this past weekend.

STOCK DOWN: QB Sam Howell, UNC

This one hurts to write, as Howell was my preseason QB1 and a top-five player on my board. One game isn’t going to change much, but Friday night was not pretty AT ALL.

The No. 10-ranked Tar Heels suffered a bad loss against the Hokies of Virginia Tech in Week 1, losing 17-10 while not being able to muster up any semblance of a competent offense.

Howell’s stat-line was hideous--17 for 32 passing, 208 yards with only one score, and three interceptions--but anyone watching that game could see it was all of his fault.

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo called a ridiculously conservative game plan, and the offensive line was abysmal, allowing over ten QB hits and six sacks.

As the game progresses, Howell was forced to play hero-ball, rushing passes and failing to stay composed.

This offseason, a huge narrative was the loss of talent that UNC inevitably was going to lose on offense, with the likes of Javonte Williams, Michael Carter, Dyami Brown, and Dazz Newsome off to the NFL.

That’s tough for any quarterback to deal with, but for a guy as highly-touted as Howell is, he needs to overcome and adjust to the new faces. Hopefully, he can rebound soon, or the Tar Heels are in big trouble.

STOCK UP: QB Phil Jurkovec, Boston College & QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

While Sam Howell didn’t help his standing in Week 1, two quarterbacks, including one of Howell’s ACC counterparts, did quite the opposite.

Desmond Ridder nearly led the Cincinnati Bearcats to a Peach Bowl victory in 2020 despite his woeful accuracy at times. Still, in the Victory Bowl this past weekend, he looked sharp as ever, defeating Miami (OH) 49-14.

Ridder completed 75% of his passes for 295 yards and four passing touchdowns outside of one silly interception. His throwing motion looked smooth, and his ball placement was fantastic, especially on an 81-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Scott in the first quarter.

Phil Jurkovec was equally impressive in his own right, only needing 24 passes to net 303 passing yards and a trio of scores in Boston College’s 51-0 defeat of Colgate.

Against a team that the Eagles were easily supposed to defeat, he didn’t display any let-down moments, and his ability to maneuver in the pocket and hit his receivers--especially potential first-rounder Zay Flowers--down the field was impressive.

In a quarterback class that had some of the top guys falter in Week 1, both Ridder and Jurkovec planted the seeds for a potential rise up team’s draft boards.

STOCK DOWN: OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State

In one of the better defensive battles that occurred this past Saturday, the Nittany Lions were able to defeat Wisconsin 16-10. While both teams starting quarterback’s poor play helped lead to dually-anemic offensive performances, the defenses on both sides were very active and looked the part.

Despite the loss, the Badgers generated some nice pressure on the defensive line, and highly-touted Penn State left tackle Rasheed Walker had a rough go of it.

Walker has dealt with some timing issues in his pass sets in years past, and those problems popped up once more against the Badgers.

He has such a solid frame and solid footwork, but the processing issues he deals with limit his ceiling as an NFL blindside protector. Hopefully, he can clean up these issues, starting with the Nittany Lions’ game against Ball State this weekend.

STOCK UP: LBs Nakobe Dean, Georgia & Devin Lloyd, Utah

This appears to be not a top-heavy but deep inside linebacker class in the upcoming NFL Draft. Many prospects are trying to stamp their name as the best player in this class, and two guys made a name for themselves in Week 1.

The entire Georgia Bulldogs defense was lights out in the team's 10-3 victory over Clemson Saturday night, but junior Nakobe Dean was arguably the best player on that unit.

The athletic freak totaled five tackles, with two of them for a loss and two sacks. Dean was an absolute menace, shooting gaps and displaying the explosiveness and instincts that have led many to believe he has a chance to be a first-round pick next April.

The Bulldogs look like they possess the best defensive unit in the nation, and Dean is one of the top leaders and best players on the team.

STOCK DOWN: S Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

Pat Fitzgerald and the Northwestern Wildcats got off to a bumpy start in Week 1, losing to the Michigan State Spartans 38-21 at home. It was an incredibly disappointing performance from what many consider a fantastic defense. While many are to blame for the team’s struggles, safety Brandon Joseph was the most notable face to falter.

Touted as one of the best safety prospects in college football, Joseph did notch eight tackles. His play in run support has never been an issue, but his athleticism concerns were on full display in coverage.

According to PFF, Joseph allowed three targets for 47 yards and touchdown and failed to ease his long speed and overall agility concerns. As a player who splits time between free and box safety, his snaps at the former didn’t look all that good.

Still, a very talented player, Joseph has the football IQ and instincts to bounce back. He’ll need to show more versatility in his game to keep his stock afloat.

