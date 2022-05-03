Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick Marcus McKethan's Game
This year, the Giants seem to really like "giant" offensive linemen from the University of North Carolina.
After taking the 6-foot-4, 308-pound Tar Heel guard prospect Joshua Ezeudu in the third round on Day 2 of the draft, the Giants, on Day 3, used their third and final pick in the fifth round on an even larger guard prospect out of UNC: Marcus McKethan, 6-foot-7, 340 pounds.
Both Tar Heel linemen have been the driving force behind an impressive North Carolina offense over the last few seasons, and McKethan certainly has the experience necessary and power to come in and compete for a spot in the rotation.
Strengths
McKethan is a massive human being who will be challenging to get around in the trenches flanked by a center and tackle. He also possesses the power that knocks defenders back when he strikes them.
His feet are quicker than many believe, which is scary when considering how big he is. When he combines that size, power, and quickness, he is overwhelming for anyone in front of him.
McKethan is impossible to bull rush, and his size makes him difficult to unleash countermoves on when he stops an initial move. If he can lock his arms on a defender, the contest is over because he is nearly impossible to detach from.
Giants Move On from Chris Petit, Kyle O’Brien
General manager Joe Schoen shakes up the Giants personnel department.
Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick D.J. Davidson's Game
The Giants picked up a legitimate "plugger" in Arizona State's D.J. Davidson. Coach Gene Clemons outlines what the GIants are getting in Davidson.
Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick Micah McFadden's Game
The Giants got themselves some solid value in linebacker Micah McFadden, the first of their fifth-round draft picks. Coach Gene Clemons has the breakdown on his game.
He is great in man scheme blocking and gap scheme blocking. It can be scary for a defensive lineman when he gets the chance to play downhill.
2022 Giants Draft Class Scouting Rports
Needed Improvement
When you are as big and powerful as McKethan is, you can't be blessed with every advantage, and one of the things he will need to improve on is his athleticism. He struggles with the more athletic interior defensive linemen and sometimes finds himself lunging at defenders, especially in pass protection.
McKethan is also not very effective in space. Second-level defenders can juke him out. He also has trouble making it to those defenders before attacking the ball carrier. Zone blocking would not be the best scheme for his skillset.
Immediate Impact for Giants
It may be difficult ultimately for him to see him playing Day 1 of the 2022 season, but he does have the opportunity to make the final roster. He and his teammate Ezeudu could be the future at offensive guard for the Giants.
McKethan will likely have to beat out a couple of veterans to secure a spot on the final roster, but even if he is unable to break through this season, he could end up on the practice squad, where he'll prepare to make another run at a spot in 2023.
Round 5, No. 173: G Marcus McKethan
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 340 pounds
College: UNC
Class: R-Senior
- McKethan played in five games as a reserve his redshirt freshman season
- He started at right guard for 12 of 13 appearances as a sophomore.
- McKethan earned honorable mention All-ACC notice in 2020 after starting all He earned honorable mention All-ACC again in 2021 for his play in all 13 games at right guard
- He was an NFL combine invite
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums