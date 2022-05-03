Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick Marcus McKethan's Game

The Giants double-dipped into the North Carolina offensive line class. In this film study breakdown installment, Coach Gene Clemons looks at Marcus McKethan's pros, cons, and fits.

This year, the Giants seem to really like "giant" offensive linemen from the University of North Carolina.

After taking the 6-foot-4, 308-pound Tar Heel guard prospect Joshua Ezeudu in the third round on Day 2 of the draft, the Giants, on Day 3, used their third and final pick in the fifth round on an even larger guard prospect out of UNC: Marcus McKethan, 6-foot-7, 340 pounds.

Both Tar Heel linemen have been the driving force behind an impressive North Carolina offense over the last few seasons, and McKethan certainly has the experience necessary and power to come in and compete for a spot in the rotation.

Strengths

McKethan is a massive human being who will be challenging to get around in the trenches flanked by a center and tackle. He also possesses the power that knocks defenders back when he strikes them.

His feet are quicker than many believe, which is scary when considering how big he is. When he combines that size, power, and quickness, he is overwhelming for anyone in front of him.

McKethan is impossible to bull rush, and his size makes him difficult to unleash countermoves on when he stops an initial move. If he can lock his arms on a defender, the contest is over because he is nearly impossible to detach from.

He is great in man scheme blocking and gap scheme blocking. It can be scary for a defensive lineman when he gets the chance to play downhill.

Needed Improvement

When you are as big and powerful as McKethan is, you can't be blessed with every advantage, and one of the things he will need to improve on is his athleticism. He struggles with the more athletic interior defensive linemen and sometimes finds himself lunging at defenders, especially in pass protection.

McKethan is also not very effective in space. Second-level defenders can juke him out. He also has trouble making it to those defenders before attacking the ball carrier. Zone blocking would not be the best scheme for his skillset.

Immediate Impact for Giants

It may be difficult ultimately for him to see him playing Day 1 of the 2022 season, but he does have the opportunity to make the final roster. He and his teammate Ezeudu could be the future at offensive guard for the Giants.

McKethan will likely have to beat out a couple of veterans to secure a spot on the final roster, but even if he is unable to break through this season, he could end up on the practice squad, where he'll prepare to make another run at a spot in 2023.

Round 5, No. 173: G Marcus McKethan

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 340 pounds

College: UNC

Class: R-Senior

McKethan played in five games as a reserve his redshirt freshman season

He started at right guard for 12 of 13 appearances as a sophomore.

McKethan earned honorable mention All-ACC notice in 2020 after starting all He earned honorable mention All-ACC again in 2021 for his play in all 13 games at right guard

He was an NFL combine invite

