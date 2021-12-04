Five Senior Bowl Players Who Can Help the New York Giants

The 2022 Senior Bowl rosters are taking shape as we speak. So let's take a look at five early prospects that have accepted invitations that could immediately help the New York Giants.

The NFL Draft all-star circuit is right around the corner, and players will be reporting to Mobile for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, scheduled to be played on February 5, 2022.

Here’s a look at five players that have announced their acceptance for the game who the New York Giants scouting department should be paying close attention to during the week-long showcase.

Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky: A record-setting quarterback who transferred up from Houston Baptist, Zappe has proven to be a cerebral pocket-passer who can make all the throws. With one more expected bowl game left to play, Zappe is just 289 passing yards away from setting the FBS all-time single-season record held by B.J. Symons (5,833). Whether the Giants decide to move on from Daniel Jones or not, Zappe can be had on Day 3 of the NFL Draft and projects as a developmental quarterback with starter upside.

Nick Zakelj, OT, Fordham – It’s not too often that we see players from Rose Hill participating in Mobile. In fact, Zakelj is the first Rams player invited to the Senior Bowl since 1955 (Andy Nacrelli). The small school standout will have every opportunity to prove himself against the FBS-caliber competition. A brute mauler, Zakelj possesses tremendous size, strength, and tenacity. It’s no secret that the Giants need to stockpile as much young talent upfront as possible, and Zakelj could be a valuable swing tackle.

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College – Another lineman who hails from the northeast, Johnson is a Maryland native who played two seasons at Davidson before transferring to Boston College, where he has been a staple of consistency during the past two seasons. The Eagles coaching staff raves about his work ethic and versatility. While Johnson has played both tackle and guard, he is best-suited on the interior due to his lack of height, but he brings an intense toughness that would endear himself to the Big Blue fans.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina – With Evan Engram set to become an unrestricted free agent, it’s fair to say that the former first-round pick failed to live up to the billing, as the two sides are expected to part ways after the season. A dependable check-down option to compliment the long, big-bodied Kenny Golladay and speedy Kadarius Toney would help offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens immensely while also providing a security blanket for the signal-caller to be in 2022.

JoJo Domann, ILB, Nebraska – A blue-collar middle linebacker, Domann brings his hard hat to work every day and would be an excellent sideline-to-sideline predator to play alongside or replace Blake Martinez, who is recovering from a torn ACL. A four-down player, Domann has registered at least 50 tackles in each of the past three seasons, including 25.5 tackles for loss during that span. He possesses extremely active hands, which leads to plenty of batted balls and turnovers, in addition to playing on special teams.

