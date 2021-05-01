Giants Cap 2021 Draft with CB Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State

Giants pick Browns defensive back Greedy Williams' older brother with their final pick in the 2021 NFL draft and might very well have gotten themselves a steal at that spot.

The Giants went for another cornerback prospect with their final pick of the 2021 draft, adding Oklahoma State cornerback Rodarius Williams, the older brother of Browns defensive back Greedy Williams.

The 6'0, 193 Williams offers a nice combination of size, length, and physicality that he applies toward playing a very physical game. He has logged 169 total tackles in four seasons, 5.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and 27 pass breakups.

Per Pro Football Focus, Williams posted the fourth-best coverage snaps played per catch allowed ratio among outside cornerbacks in 2020 (24.0 snaps played/catch). They also have Williams down for playing 255 coverage snaps and not allowing a touchdown last season.

Here's what NFL Draft Bible had to say about Williams:

Following the course of his younger brother Greedy, Rodarius Williams has a physical profile that could get him selected a lot earlier than most people expect. Well put together with prototypical length/frame to last on the outside, Williams is a press-man cornerback who exudes confidence and physicality to counteract bigger body pass-catchers outside the numbers. Super aggressive, Williams is equally as sufficient physically as a tackler as he is at the line of scrimmage. He wants to get his hands on opponents, forcing the issue early in reps. There is no questioning the confidence Williams plays with. Williams isn’t the quickest player in the world, lacking the change of direction skills to stay in phase against shiftier wide receivers if he isn’t able to gain control early in reps. His press technique is sound, but he can get a bit grabby early in reps. Williams lacks patience and trust in his eye discipline to work in his catch technique. Throw in his age, and some may wonder what the upside is for Williams down the road. He is not going to be for everyone, but for teams who want the ability to get hands-on and play a lot of press coverage, Williams will be highly coveted.

And here is what we had on Williams in our unit-by-unit preview:

Very patient press corner who trusts his athleticism, agility, and speed to stay with receivers. At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Williams has enough length to deal with size, but it’s his awareness in coverage that is most impressive. He turns his head for the ball quickly and mirrors well. Poor hands and only a decent tackler, but his coverage skills are legit.

Reporter Hannah Hoover caught up with Williams during the Senior Bowl, so be sure to check out the video at the top of the page to hear that interview.

