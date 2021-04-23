New York Giants Draft Needs: Would Giants Paint Themselves into a Corner?

The Giants wouldn't really draft a cornerback at No. 11, would they? They might and here's why you cant rule that possibility out.

The Giants wouldn't take a cornerback with the 11th overall pick in the draft, right?

After all, it makes no sense, especially after they signed Adoree' Jackson in free agency to what some critics have said is an overinflated contract, right?

Not so fast.

General manager Dave Gettleman always likes to say a team can never have too many good players at one position.

And if the Giants were to add another cornerback early in this draft, figure it would be a guy capable of playing on the perimeter, which would push Jackson down into the slot and make Darnay Holmes and Julian Love the wing guys who get plugged into different sub-packages.

MORE FROM GIANTS COUNTRY'S "DRAFT NEEDS" SERIES

As it currently stands, the Giants' defensive secondary is the team's strength, at least on paper, given all the resources they have poured into the unit. And that's been important for a team that remains in search of its next big-time pass rusher, a player who they might not find in this class.

If the Giants can shore up the back end of their defense even further, that would help the front end of the defense with the pass rush because it now forces the opposing quarterback to hold onto the ball while also forcing the offensive linemen to block longer than need be.

There's only one player who could cause the Giants to give this any kind of serious thought, and that's Alabama's Patrick Surtain. Otherwise, if you're playing the odds, you're probably better off going with a pick from the offensive side of the ball.

But we're talking Giants here, and as has been said many times, they don't view their needs the same ways as those of us on the outside do, not to mention they're usually good for a "what the heck?" moment every draft.

Here are a few cornerback prospects that could be considered outside the first round, as well as a scouting thumbnail on Surtain.

CB Patrick Surtain II (Alabama). The son of former NFL star Patrick Surtain, the youngster is as smooth as they come. At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, he appears to be built for the boundary position. He’s not overly physical, but he plays with great discipline and technique. His length and arms make him tough to avoid in bump coverage. Surtain is a very reliable and safe pick who is now more of a press corner but intelligent enough to learn zone concepts.

S/CB Jevon Holland (Oregon). Although the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Holland played safety in college, his coverage abilities are so good that it's not out of the question to think of him in terms of playing cornerback. Thanks to his speed and loose hips, awareness, hands, instincts, and body control, he can cover all over the field. He's also an accomplished return man. Holland projects as a Day 2 pick.

Rodarius Williams (Oklahoma State). Very patient press corner who trusts his athleticism, agility, and speed to stay with receivers. At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Williams has enough length to deal with size, but it’s his awareness in coverage that is most impressive. He turns his head for the ball quickly and mirrors well. Poor hands and only a decent tackler, but his coverage skills are legit. Late Day 2 prospect.

Benjamin St-Juste (Minnesota). Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 200 pounds, this intriguing Big Ten prospect from Canada has the size of a zone corner with plenty of physicality and agility. Concerns about his medicals--he suffered a severe hamstring injury while at Michigan that forced him to retire before he restarted his playing career at Minnesota--could drop him down to Day 3.

