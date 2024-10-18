New Quarterback Mocked to Giants in Very Early Mock Draft
It has been well documented that the New York Giants are very interested in a quarterback upgrade, evident on HBO's Hard Knocks, in which the team heavily explored trading up in the draft for one of the class' top quarterback prospects.
When that failed, the Giants decided to run it back with Daniel Jones, who is currently in Year 2 of his four-year, $160 million deal. But Jones’s continued inconsistent play this season has reignited talk of the team needing an upgrade at the position.
Not surprisingly, early mock drafts have the Giants selecting a quarterback in the first round, even though the draft order is far from being set. In his most recent mock draft, Mike Renner of CBS Sports has the Giants selecting Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers with the No.7 overall pick.
"Even with Daniel Jones' mini-resurgence the past few weeks, the Giants still need to set their sights higher at the position,” said Renner.
“Ewers has shown high-end play on the field the past two seasons when healthy. The ‘when healthy’ part is the key there, as he's now missed time in three straight seasons. That may scare some off, but with Ewers' tools, the risk is worth the reward."
Ewers has been one of the many quarterbacks Giants fans have been looking at so far this college season. He had a hot start to the 2024 season, throwing for eight touchdowns to two interceptions through the first three weeks.
Ewers would miss the next two games with an abdominal strain suffered in Texas' win against UTSA in Week 3, prompting Arch Manning to start in his place.
He returned this past weekend against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game and didn't disappoint. Ewers threw for 199 yards with one touchdown, interception, and another score on the ground.
His arm talent, poise, and ability to perform well in big games could be a major draw for the Giants in the draft. This week, Texas will host Georgia in another big test for Ewers and the Longhorns offense.
There's still a lot of football left in the season to be played for the Giants, so there's no telling if they'll even be in a position to draft one of the top quarterbacks in 2025. Currently sitting at 2-4 and last in the NFC East, it seems that the Giants could very well be headed toward another top-ten selection if they keep trending downwards. Unless Jones provides a miraculous string of performances over the next 11 games, Ewers could look more like a possibility by the day.