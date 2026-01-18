Apple of Their Eye: Giants Make John Harbaugh Hiring Official

John Harbaugh’s John Hancock is now officially on the dotted line, as the New York Giants made it official, naming John Harbaugh as their new head coach.

Welcome to Big Blue, Coach Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/Uoa0ds0rdp — New York Giants (@Giants) January 17, 2026

“We are proud to name John Harbaugh as the next head coach of the New York Giants,” said team president John Mara in a statement announcing Harbaugh’s hiring.

“(General manager) Joe Schoen presented (ownership) an outstanding group of candidates, which allowed us to be deliberate and confident in this decision.

"Through numerous conversations, John consistently stood out for his conviction and vision for leading a winning organization, and we welcome him and his family to the Giants.”

Harbaugh comes to the Giants after having been fired by the Ravens earlier in the month. The 63-year-old coach achieved 180 wins with the Ravens, 12 playoff berths, six AFC North titles, and one Super Bowl championship.

His 13 postseason victories are tied for seventh in league history and second only to Andy Reid among active head coaches.

“John is a proven winner whose teams are disciplined, resilient, and prepared,” said Giants chairman Steve Tisch in the same team-issued statement.

“His passion for the game, his ability to connect with players, and his experience leading at the highest level made him an outstanding fit for us, and we’re excited to move forward together.”

Schoen, who will work alongside Harbaugh to build up the Giants back into a contender, added, “Throughout our conversations, John stood out for his clarity, competitiveness, and approach for building a sustainable winning program.

“He has a strong track record of developing players, building cohesive staffs, and setting a clear standard of accountability. We are excited to work with John in moving this team in the right direction.”

In 2019, the Ravens posted a franchise-best 14-2 record, winning 12 consecutive games to close out the season. Harbaugh picked up his first-ever Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year Award that season.

The Harbaugh era starts now pic.twitter.com/Ecak10hpS0 — New York Giants (@Giants) January 17, 2026

“I want to thank John Mara, Steve Tisch, Chris Mara, and Joe Schoen for the opportunity to lead the New York Giants,” said Harbaugh.

“To serve as this franchise’s head coach is a tremendous honor. I come from a football family, and I have deep respect for this organization's history and tradition.

“I’m excited to begin assembling our staff and getting to work building our team. I would like to sincerely thank Steve Bisciotti and the Baltimore Ravens organization for 18 remarkable years, including the opportunity to become a head coach in the National Football League.

“My family and I are grateful for the welcome we’ve already felt, and we look forward to becoming part of the Giants family.”

Harbaugh will be officially introduced as the new head coach during a press conference on Tuesday at the Giants’ team facility in East Rutherford beginning at 12 noon.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage