Russell Wilson Sends Classy Message Hyping Up Seahawks After Big Win vs. 49ers

Consider former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson very impressed by his old team’s blowout win over the 49ers on Saturday night.

The Seahawks handily took care of business against the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, sending their NFC West rivals home after a 41-6 rout that cemented Seattle as certifiable Super Bowl contenders.

The 15-3 Seahawks may have benefitted from an extra week of rest having secured the No. 1 seed, but they came roaring out of the gate with a kickoff return touchdown and never took their foot off the pedal. In part thanks to the Seattle’s top-tier defense, quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t end up needing to do much, throwing for just 124 yards and one touchdown in the blowout before getting replaced by backup Drew Lock early in the fourth quarter.

Still, one former Seahawks signal-caller in Wilson recognized greatness when he saw it.

Wilson shared a classy message on X (formerly Twitter) hyping up Seattle’s playoff win while also giving Darnold his flowers:

“Last Night’s game… shows how LEGIT this @Seahawks Team is… and I Love Sam Darnold’s comeback story!” Wilson wrote.

Last Night’s game… shows how LEGIT this @Seahawks Team is… and I Love Sam Darnold’s comeback story! 🙌🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 18, 2026

Prior to Saturday’s marquee matchup, Seattle hadn’t hosted a home playoff game in nearly a decade—and the team definitely gave their fans something worth celebrating.

Wilson, who helped the Seahawks earn eight playoff berths and one Super Bowl title during his decade in Seattle, knows a thing or two about postseason triumphs. He’s since moved on from his time with the Seahawks, spending short stints on the Broncos, Steelers and most recently the Giants. His NFL future remains up in the air having played out his one-year deal in New York. He could still serve as a veteran backup in 2026, assuming he’s not ready to hang it up just yet.

