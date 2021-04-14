NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
New York Giants Draft: Making the Case for Receiver at No. 11

The New York Giants have set themselves up for any number of options in this year's NFL draft. Here are some thoughts as to why wide receiver should be the option at No. 11.
The New York Giants spent over $73 million in contracts for wide receivers Kenny Golladay and John Ross, two receivers who will join holdovers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard.

They're good, right?

Not necessarily, and for several reasons. First, injuries can happen--does anyone need to be reminded that Sterling Shepard has missed parts of the last two seasons due to injury?

As for Golladay, who missed most of last year with a hip ailment, did you know that the Giants put a per-game roster bonus clause into the first year of Golladay's contract--the only year in the deal in which such a clause exists? 

But there is another reason why drafting a receiver could make sense for the Giants at No. 11. Adding another legitimate play-making threat would allow New York to run 10-personnel (4 wideouts) more as a change of pace. Per Sharp Football Stats, the Giants only ran 10-personnel once last season.

While 10-personnel isn't a package that the team probably wants to run a lot, having multiple receiving options that allow for offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to mix and match would provide even more options regarding how they line up.

That said, if Alabama's Jaylen Waddle is sitting there at No. 11, that would be my choice for the Giants (assuming tight end Kyle Pitts and offensive lineman Rashawn Slater are off the board).

Besides his production, what I like about Waddle is his versatility. He can play both in the slot and outside. And I think the more versatile a player is, the better the fit for the Giants, who seem to place a premium these days on players who can excel in multiple roles.

Alabama Jaylen Waddle returns the opening kickoff vs. Tennessee and left the game after sustaining a broken ankle on the play.
