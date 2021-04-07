New York Giants Draft: Making the Case for  Edge Rusher at No. 11

The New York Giants have options at No. 11--lots of them. So over the next few days, we're going to present the four most likely scenarios and debate the pros and cons of each, starting with edge rusher.

With the New York Giants having signed free agents at just about every position group, they're now in a fantastic spot where they aren't necessarily locked into having to come away with a player at a specific position group.

So what exactly will they do? Four potential scenarios make the most sense for the Giants:

Drafting an edge rusher

Drafting a receiver

Drafting an offensive lineman

Trading down

Given what happened and didn't happen in free agency, edge rusher appears to be a significant need for the Giants, who reportedly tried to sign Leonard Floyd, who in turn went back to the Rams. The Giants did add Ifeadi Odenigbo, formerly with Minnesota, on a one-year deal.

Odenigbo is an interesting signing. The 6'3", 258-pound defensive end has recorded 10.5 sacks over the last two seasons. That production is believed to have resulted from the Vikings coaching staff, who, after drafting Odenigbo in the seventh round of 2017, had him initially play inside, moved him to the outside once he rejoined the team.

Odenigbo can undoubtedly be part of the new group of pass rushers, including Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines. Still, as former general manager Ernie Accorsi once said, you can never have too many pass rushers. In the video above, Kim Becker and I discuss why the Giants might be looking to add to their edge rusher group in the first round of the draft.

Speaking of the Giants defense, I recently spoke to former NFL and NCAA head coach Jim Mora Jr regarding the addition of former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt as a senior defensive assistant and what he might bring to the table to help make the defense even better. Check out what he had to say in the video below.

