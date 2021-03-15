2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Alabama's Jaylen Waddle is one of four players who shows up at No. 11 with the Giants in mock drafts. If they were to get him, here's what he'd have to offer.

WR JAYLEN WADDLE

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 182lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Alabama

A four-star recruit out of Bellaire, Texas, where he attended Episcopal High School. Waddle was the 39th recruit and the fifth wide receiver recruit in the 2018 cycle. He owns three of the top five longest receptions in Alabama football history. Waddle was a First Team All-American in 2019 and an SEC All-American freshman in 2018.

Recorded 106 catches for 1999 yards and 17 touchdowns while at Alabama. His numbers don’t jump out like LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase or fellow teammate DeVonta Smith's, but his impact on the game is still felt. Waddle was also an impressive kick and punt returner for Alabama, which ultimately led to his 2020 injury.

Waddle was used a lot as a vertical threat from the No. 3 spot of 3x1 sets, which poses the debate of whether he's best suited from the slot. He was also used a lot on quick motion screens around the line of scrimmage to get him in space. He’s dynamic, explosive, and a threat on every play. Waddle’s snaps are limited, though--he’s only played in 971 collegiate snaps and dealt with an ankle injury in 2020.

Notables

While returning the opening kick-off against Tennessee on October 24th, 2020, Waddle suffered a broken right ankle. The injury resulted in surgery.

He returned in the National Championship game for some snaps but was limited. It’s presumed that he’ll be fine and ready to go for NFL activities, but his slight frame leads to quotations about his durability.

Traits

I don’t know if players are supposed to be this explosive. The hyperbole during draft seasons with comparisons to NFL players can get out of hand; however, comparing Tyreek Hill’s explosiveness and Jaylen Waddle’s isn’t crazy. Daniel Jeremiah recently said Waddle had the fastest GPS of any college football player in the country--no surprise.

Waddle is an elite athlete with a rare burst, speed, quickness, and astonishing acceleration that consistently forces poor angles from defenders. His speed is also very balanced and controlled--he’s not wild and commands his movements.



Waddle isn’t just a speedster; he has some nuance with his releases off the line of scrimmage--he uses his hands well and has a variety of ways to win in this area. Good luck trying to press him at the line cause a miss will cause six.

He changes directions very well and knows how to stress defenders up his stem with the subtleties of route running--he’s not an elite route runner yet, but he’s good. He’s flexible, reaches top speed so quickly, his breaks are very good. He has the capability of running a lot of routes as well.

He has good hands as well and does a solid job in contested catch situations. He can win at the catch point due to his tracking and concentration. He isn’t the biggest receiver which is an issue, but his ability to make the spectacular catch while climbing the ladder was still evident on film.

He won’t be a Julio Jones type of player. He’s not the longest guy, but he jumps and attacks the football at its highest point while doing a good job securing it through defenders.

He is just incredibly dangerous with the football in his hands. Goes from zero to 100 in less than a blink of an eye. Separation will not be an issue for Waddle, and he’s very smooth. Defensive coordinators will have to game plan to stop a player like Waddle who’s explosiveness is rare for even the NFL.

Overall, Waddle is an incredible athlete with unique explosiveness and vertical ability, but his profile suggests he can be more of a complete receiver rather than just a speed guy.

His lack of size and ideal length, as well as the ankle injury he suffered in October against Georgia, won’t work in his favor. He should be a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft. Waddle would significantly help the Giants' offense.

