NFL Draft Bible Eyes These Two Positions for Giants in Round 1 Mock Draft

NFL Draft Bible recently published an early league-wide mock draft, and its two choices for the Giants in the first round were, shall we say, interesting.

Welcome to Mock Draft Season. For those looking for a mantra for this year's Giants draft, please allow me to submit mine, as inspired by Springfield Autoland’s catchy commercial jingle:

Offensive line! Offensive Line! Give us, please, offensive line!

That’s the battle cry of many Giants fans, who after being told to have faith in last year’s offensive line, are hoping that the upcoming draft, in which the Giants have the fifth and seventh overall picks, brings at least one stud offensive lineman.

The Giants already have a core piece in left tackle Andrew Thomas. If interior offensive lineman Nick Gates is healthy, he'd be a second piece of the puzzle, but beyond those two, the Giants' cupboard is bare. 

Despite that glaring need, NFL Draft Bible’s Zack Patraw, in his latest mock draft, however, has other ideas for the Giants in the first round.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Patraw has the Giants going with Notre Dame Free Safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 5, of whom he writes:

Kyle Hamilton has both in a 6040, 220-pound frame. The Notre Dame product exhibits excellent short-area burst, long speed, change of direction, and clean transitions. The oversized safety also has excellent play strength. The Fighting Irish’s defensive chess piece has experience in the slot, in the box, in two-high, in single-high and more.

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo celebrates after the 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis.

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo celebrates after the 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis.

Then at No. 7, which is the Bears’ first-round pick owed to the Giants, Patraw mocks Michigan defensive end David Ojabo to New York, of whom he writes:

Explosive two-point stance rusher with very good length. Ojabo possesses a great get-off and burst to consistently threaten and win the outside shoulder of tackles from wide alignments. His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush.

To be fair, the Giants need a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, including pass rushers, where they could certainly add to a promising group that includes Azeez Ojulari, Quincy Roche, and Elerson Smith. 

