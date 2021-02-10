Giants 2021 Unrestricted Free Agent Primer: OL Cameron Fleming

Are the Giants ready to turn the starting right tackle job over to Matt Peart full time or might they be thinking of bringing incumbent Cameron Fleming back for another go-round?

The New York Giants have been knee-deep in evaluating every player on their roster to determine who is part of the team’s future and who will be moving on.

In this latest installment of our breakdown of the Giants' UFAs-to-be, I look at offensive tackle Cameron Fleming, a guy who was initially signed to be a swing tackle but ended up taking on a more significant role on offense after Nate Solder opted out.

Is a second contract in store for the 28-year-old offensive lineman?

2020 Season In Review

When initially signed to a one-year deal, Cam Fleming's contract worth $3,5 million total covered their bases in that it was fair market value if he was to be a swing tackle or a starter.

However, when Nate Solder decided to opt-out due to COVID-19 concerns, Fleming's role was pretty much decided. Rookie Andrew Thomas was shifted to left tackle, and with Matt Peart, the third-round draft pick, being somewhat raw, Fleming was thrust into a starting role at right tackle.

What did they get from Fleming? Mostly solid play and reliability--he didn't miss any snaps other than those planned to give the kids a chance to get their feet wet.

Fleming isn't one of those upper echelon tackles, but he is the kind of guy a team can win with. His run blocking was clumsy at times thanks to his balance, and his pass-blocking choppy--handling speed was a problem in his game. Fleming, who per PFF allowed 35 quarterback pressures (seventh-most among full-time right tackles, delivered an A+ effort on every snap.

Why the Giants Should Re-Sign Fleming

Depth. The common thought is that Matt Peart is ready to step in at right tackle, thereby making Fleming expendable. But after Peart received a steady diet of snaps in the first half of the season, that tailed off in the second, where, of his 150 snaps on the offensive line, he got only 42 snaps at right tackle (although part of the reason was due to an ankle injury he tried to fight through).

Although Peart made a lot of progress, where he fell short was in handling blitzes, a revelation that showed just how much additional work his technique needs before he's ready for a full-time role.

With a new offensive line coach on board (Rob Sale), Peart will get that coaching he needs. But with the Giants, who thus far seems to be trying to keep as much of the band together as possible, looking to get the offense going in the right direction, it might behoove them to bring back Fleming on another one-year deal until Peart is ready.

Why the Giants Should Let Fleming Walk

Cost. Signing Fleming to another 1-year contract that would be closer to $4 million given the raise he'd likely receive might be a luxury the team can't afford in an off-season where the salary cap is expected to fall between $175 and $180 million.

The Giants could be better off trying to land a veteran swing tackle on a deal similar to what the Kansas City Chiefs gave Mike Remmers (1-year, $1.187 million, including a $137,500 signing bonus, and $887,500 guaranteed).

This way, they have depth at both tackle spots, and if Peart isn't ready for full-time duty, the Giants also have a fallback plan for right tackle.

Ideal Contract

1-year, $4 million contract, including a $1.775 million base salary, $2 million roster bonus, and up to $250,000 in gameday incentives if he is on the active roster. Fleming was due a $4.4 option in 2020 from Dallas, which, once they declined, made him a free agent. He took less to sing with the Giants, but the Giants set up his contract, so there was minimal dead money to be had.

This time around, I can see Fleming getting a play-time incentive where if he's on the 55-man gameday roster, he gets a bonus, and if he's inactive, he doesn't.

Prediction

Fleming is one of those guys I suspect the Giants would like to have back but may not be able to afford with the cap expected to fall. If he doesn't return, that doesn't mean the job will be handed to Peart--the Giants will likely have Peart compete with another tackle, and whoever comes up on the wrong side of that competition will presumably be the swing tackle.

But if the Giants do somehow manage to bring Fleming back, he is a guy with whom they can win.

