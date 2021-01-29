Giants 2021 Unrestricted Free Agent Primer: Edge Kyler Fackrell

Edge rusher Kyler Fackrell was productive enough to earn regular snaps. But with the Giants supposedly looking to upgrade the pass rush, will Fackrell be safe or will the Giants look elsewhere?

The New York Giants have been knee-deep in evaluating every player on their roster to determine who is part of the team’s future and who will be moving on.

Over the next several days, I will break down every one of the Giants’ unrestricted free agents (UFAs) by revisiting their 2020 seasons, assessing why they should be re-signed.

Then, using OTC's premium stats and advanced valuations tables, I try to arrive at an ideal contract before concluding with a prediction as to whether the player will be a Giant in 2021.

Up next in this series is a look at outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, who tried to recapture his double-digit sack production after reuniting with Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, only to fall way short of that goal.

Is Fackrell worth another one-year, incentive laced contract?

2020 Season In Review

In retrospect, the Giants got greedy.

After seeing how edge rusher Markus Golden rejuvenated his career in 2019 while playing on a one-year “bargain” priced contract that had a cool million in it if he hit double-digit sacks (which he did), New York probably figured that edge Kyler Fackrell could do the same on a one-year "prove it" deal.

Remember, Fackrell achieved double digit sacks (10.5) in Green Bay with current giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, his position coach at the time. And with Graham planning to install a scheme that opened doors for several players at any given time, there was no reason to doubt that Fackrell couldn’t be productive in this scheme.

Things didn’t quite work out as expected. For one, Lorenzo Carter began to blossom as that power outside linebacker role. But when Carter went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, that’s when Fackrell started to see his snap totals increase—that is until a calf injury in Week 12 shut him down until the final game of the season.

When the dust settled, Fackrell played in 608 snaps, 22 more than he did in 2018, the year he recorded his lone double-digit sack season to date. However, his numbers didn’t come close to the season he had in 2018.

Stats aside, Fackrell was solid in both his coverage drops and run contain, and he showed just enough athleticism to finish off plays and discipline in not taking himself out of plays.

Why the Giants Should Re-Sign Fackrell

Fackrell isn't that dynamic, athletic edge rusher the Giants defense has been missing, but he does have enough traits that allow him to be productive.

Considering all the top edge rushers usually end up tagged and that this year's draft class doesn't exactly boast a strong group of edge rushers, there's no downside to bringing Fackrell back if he agrees to a contract similar to his 2020 deal.

Why the Giants Should Let Fackrell Walk

One of the most significant issues with the 29-year-old Fackrell's game is he doesn't hold up well to opponents with superior speed and athleticism. But a more substantial reason why they might let him walk is that they drafted Carter Coughlin last year, a player whose skill set is similar to what Fackrell brings and who is obviously costing them a lot less than the veteran.

Between Coughlin and the expectation that they'll be looking to add an upgrade on the edge who has that fine athleticism and ability to hold up against speed, in what is shaping up to be a salary cap strapped year, players like Fackrell might end up being luxuries the Giants might not be able to afford.

Ideal Contract

1-year, $5 million deal

Prediction

The Giants seem to be interested in keeping as many members of their defense together as possible.

But if it comes down to Fackrell is open to another "prove it" deal, it makes sense to bring him back, especially not knowing if both Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines are going to be 100% recovered from their respective surgeries.

