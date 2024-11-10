New York Giants - Carolina Panthers Halftime Observations
The New York Giants' offensive woes continued in an overseas battle against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Allianz Arena.
The Giants were considered heavy favorites heading into Week 10 since the opening week against the Minnesota Vikings. To avoid losing their fifth straight game, the Giants needed to exploit one of the bottom five defenses in the league. So far, it’s been a one-sided game in favor of the Panthers.
The Giants' main problem has been moving the ball, which has led to the defense being exhausted early in the game. Daniel Jones has thrown 6/13 with only 54 yards, and their third-down efficiency hasn’t been great by going 1-5. The Panthers have controlled both the ground and pass game, racking in 190 yards to the Giants 110.
Outside linebacker and former Panther Brian Burns was looking to make a statement against his former teams with a big hit in the opening drive. Burns dropped Bryce Young for an eight-yard loss, collecting the 36 sack for the Giants defense. What seemed to be a hot start for the Giants would be the only highlight of the first half.
The Panthers got rolling early in the first quarter, as it took only eight plays to get across the endzone. Young connected with Ja’Tavion Sanders for a five-yard touchdown pass. The Giants had many opportunities to respond but had little to no success on the ground or in the air.
Along with costly penalties and the lack of confusion with Jones and his receivers, the second quarter would be much of the same for the Giants. After a missed field goal attempt from Graham Gano, the Panthers responded with one of their own to extend the lead. Though neither team has been explosive within the offense, things continue to spiral for the Giants after a thrown interception from Jones–leading to the Giants' second first-half shutout.
Similar to their last game, the Giants must execute better if they want to avoid a five-game losing streak.