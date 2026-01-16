5 Pending Ravens Free Agents Who Could Follow John Harbaugh to the Giants

Anytime a team has a new head coach take over a program, they are likely to bring in players from their previous team. Such will likely be the case for the New York Giants , whose new head coach, John Harbaugh, is set to take the reins of the program.

There are two reasons this happens regularly. The first is because of talent. When a coach sees pieces missing from the new team based on the style of offense and defense he plans to run, he usually falls back on his previous team for answers.

The second reason is to help build the culture. Players from the former team can come in and relay the program's ethos to the new team. They amplify the head coach's voice while also helping implement the new standard for everyone.

So, who are some of the pending Ravens free agents who could now receive consideration by the Giants, now that Harbaugh is in place as the program's leader? Here is our list of five.

Tyler Linderbaum, Center

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Linderbaum has played for Harbaugh for all four of his seasons in the NFL and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Linderbaum would immediately be someone in the locker room who understands the culture and can assist Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart with setting protections, as well as keeping his interior gaps and throwing lanes clear.

Linderbaum is an aggressive run blocker and would be an instant upgrade over John Michael Schmitz. As a three-time Pro Bowler, he would bring instant credibility to an offensive line that seems to be on the ascent.

Patrick Ricard, Fullback

Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

If the rumors of Harbaugh bringing his Ravens offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, with him come to fruition, then Patrick Ricard could be on their wish list, as Monken is one of the few playcallers who still heavily use a fullback in his offense.

Ricard is a six-time Pro Bowler who was named a First Team All-Pro in 2024 and a second-team All-Pro in 2023 and 2025.

The Giants do not have a fullback on the roster, so if they are going to use one, why not go get one of the best fullbacks in the game?

Having a fullback is like having an extra guard, except the fullback is eligible to be a receiving weapon.

Imagine Ricard and Cam Skattebo running downhill behind left tackle Andrew Thomas–that would be one scary scene.

Isaiah Likely, Tight End

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Yes, the Giants have some good tight end options, but none of them possess the talent that Isaiah Likely brings to the table.

With Daniel Bellinger, a pending unrestricted free agent, Likely could be a great guy to pair with Theo Johnson.

Likely has slot receiver speed in a 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame. He has elite-level hands and is an excellent open-field blocker.

Likely will probably be in high demand on the open market, but the opportunity to be the primary tight end on a team in an offense that he knows might be very attractive to him.

He's averaged over 11 yards per reception over his four-year career and has a career 70% catch percentage. And he’s still young–he will be 26 years old when the season opens.

He could likely be an early free-agent target for the Chiefs, as Travis Kelce is reportedly nearing the end of his career. If the Giants are proactive enough, they could keep Likely away from the Chiefs.

Daniel Faalele, Right Guard

Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Giants’ incumbent starting right guard Greg Van Roten will be 36 years old this year and is a pending unrestricted free agent, so it is not out of the question that the Giants might want to get younger at this spot.

Daniel Faalele is 6-foot-8 and 370 pounds and has started all 17 games each of the last two seasons. He is a guy who can move bodies in the run game, despite posting a 53.6 run-blocking grade with PFF.

His 61.2 pass-blocking grade is average, but at 26, he is still learning and improving. If he gets the chance to work with Carmen Bricillo, assuming Bricillo is retained by Harbaugh, then Faalele’s game could see massive improvement.

Ar'Darius Washington, Safety

Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington (29) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy . | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Giants need upgrades defensively on the third level who have more ball skills, as the Giants' safeties last year did not get their hands on as many passes as the previous guys who used to man the third level.

Ar’Darius Washington was injured for most of the season after suffering an Achilles injury, appearing in only four games. But in 2024, he had his breakout season, starting 10 or 17 games, intercepting 2 passes, and finishing with 8 passes defensed.

He will be only 26 and could come with a discount on a short-term deal if it gives him the chance to prove he is ready to be a consistent starter.

