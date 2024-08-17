Seven Thoughts Following New York Giants’ 28-10 Preseason Loss to Houston Texans
The New York Giants were “blown out” by the Houston Texans, 28-10, in a preseason game in which the Giants committed five turnovers and didn’t score a point in the second half. While no one will lose sleep over the final score in a game that didn’t count, here are some takeaways from that game regarding the roster.
Daniel Jones Was Inconsistent
Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones made his first appearance against live action since tearing his ACL in Week 9 last season, and he had a tale of two quarters.
The first quarter saw him throw two interceptions–he should have had three were it not for a drop by Texans defensive back Derek Stingley, Jr. The first of Jones’s two interceptions came on a deep ball to receiver Jalin Hyatt, who you could argue might have done a better job in going up to fight for the contested catch, but some will also argue that the pass should have never been thrown.
The other interception, which was a backbreaker, was a panic throw that should never have been made. Jones, backed up to his own end zone, was under pressure, but instead of being smart and just throwing the ball away, he tried to hit tight end Theo Johnson, who was covered. The ball was picked off by Jalen Pitre and returned for a touchdown, which gave the Texans the first lead of the game.
Jones finished 2 of 6 for 18 yards in the first quarter but came back with a 9-of-12 for 44 yards in the second quarter for an overall showing of 11 of 18 for 138 yards on the day. His second quarter featured a gorgeous 44-yard pass to receiver Darous Slayton that, had Jones pushed just a little farther, might have been a touchdown for the receiver.
Darius Slayton Still Has Value
Not a week goes by without some national analyst tasked with list compiling having receiver Darius Slayton on the “must trade” list.
But Slayton, as he’s done so many times before, shows his value by coming up with a big play, this one the aforementioned 44-yard reception that set up Devin Sigletary’s 1-yard run that tied the game 7-7 in the second quarter.
Slayton, the team’s receiving yardage leader in four of the last five seasons(including last year), finished with a team-leading 59 yards on three receptions (three targets).
He might not get as many pass targets as he has in the past, thanks to the presence of Malik Nabers, but he still is a very valuable, if underrated, receiver in his offense.
The Offensive Line Was Good
You read that right. The Giants starting offensive line, missing only guard Jon Runyan, Jr. (shoulder), not only did a good job with pass protection, allowing just one pressure in 19 dropbacks, there were instances of the unit picking up stunts/twists, something we didn’t see at all last season.
If there was one nitpick about the offensive line, it was their run-blocking. Starting running back Devin Singletary averaged 2.0 yards per carry, with a long of 10. Eric Gray, taking advantage of Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s injury-related (ankle) absence, averaged six yards per carry (18 yards on three carries, long of 13). Overall, the Giants rushing game only averaged 3.4 yards per carry and one touchdown.
Malik Nabers is the Real Deal
Nabers, who played a dozen snaps last week but didn’t have any receptions, came back from an ankle injury to catch four of six pass targets for 54 yards, a long of 21.
But what you had to really like about Nabers’ game is that after he had the drop of his first pass target, in which he tried to corral it with one hand, he made sure to put two hands on the ball, particularly on a jump ball. You like to see a young player learn from his mistakes and go on to be productive, and Nabers was just that.
The Defensive Secondary is Still a Problem
We get it; the Giants' defensive secondary is young. But with the defensive pass rush really not pouring on the pressure, which is supposed to help take some of the stress off of the young defensive backfield, there were missed tackles and poor angles taken in coverage regardless of the unit on the field.
The three Texan quarterbacks combined for 255 passing yards, completing 24 of 38 attempts with one touchdown. The coaches will downplay any concerns, but with it starting to get late early, it would be a shock if the Giants don’t address the cornerback positions.
Who Helped Themselves
DL Elijah Chatman. The site of Chatman chasing down a Texans ball carrier was something to behold. Sure, he might not have the desired size for a defensive lineman, but Chatman, who earned an invitation to camp as a tryout player back in the sprint, continues to make a strong case for a roster spot by playing above his size.
Who Hurt Themselves
ILB Darrian Beavers. Beavers had at least two missed tackles in this game, which is not something you want to see, especially when injuries to Micah McFadden, Dyonte Johnson, and Matthew Adams are literally opening the door for a possible roster spot.