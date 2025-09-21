Week 3 Update: Andrew Thomas Cleared to Suit Up for NY Giants
As expected, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas will indeed make his 2025 NFL debut in Sunday night’s home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Thomas, who has been sidelined since Week 6 of last season with a lisfranc injury, had his best week of practice since being activated off the PUP list, where he spent most of the summer. The 26-year-old was able to practice for three straight days this past week, albeit on a limited basis and without wearing full pads.
The question now becomes whether Thomas goes the entire game or if he will be on a pitch count for his first live reps since his injury. Thomas told reporters on Friday that he’s never been on a rotation, but that it was something that couldn’t be ruled out.
If he does go on a pitch count, it would be with rookie MArcus Mbow, who last week stepped in at left tackle after James Hudson III had an epic meltdown following a penalty-filled opening drive.
The rest of the Giants scratches include quarterback Jameis Winston (emergency quarterback), tight end Thomas Fidone II, defensive linemen Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Chauncey Golston, offensive lineman Evan Neal, and inside linebackers Darius Muasau and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.
Muasau was declared out on Friday as he’s still in the concussion protocol. Flannigan-Fowles (calf) and Nunez-Roches (foot) were both listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report, and Golston (ankle) was listed as questionable.
The Chiefs’ inactives are wide receiver Xavier Worthy, cornerback Kristian Fulton, tight end Jared Wiley, running back Elijah Mitchell, defensive end Michael Danna, and center Hunter Nourzad.
