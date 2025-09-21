NY Giants vs. KC Chiefs — Scoring Updates, Highlight Reels & Reactions
By the end of Sunday Night Football the New York Giants are either going to be 0-3 after allowing the Kansas City Chiefs their first win ever against them at MetLife Stadium, or they’re going to keep their little known winning streak alive.
Coming back from a 0-2 start to a season is not impossible–the 2007 Giants did so and ran it all the way to the Super Bowl that year. Certainly, one has to be encouraged by the Giants' showing on offense last week, which has been the team's top problem for several years, as a reason to keep the faith.
The question, of course, is the defense. Despite the seemingly bottomless money invested in the Giants' defense this offseason, the unit is as far from being a top-15 unit as can be at this moment.
But there’s hope against all hope that the Giants' defense can finally get things right against a Chiefs offense that, other than for tight end Travis Kelce, is hurting these days at receiver.
And if not?
Head coach Brian Daboll could be left with no other choice than to relieve defensive coordinator Shane Bowen from his duties if the defense falls apart again, as it has in the first two weeks of the season, especially if the offense is doing its part to keep things close.
If that were to happen, the Giants could turn to defensive line coach Andre Patterson, who has coordinator experience. However, they’d probably want Patterson to continue putting his full attention into developing third-round pick Darius Alexander into an all-purpose defensive lineman.
Ideally, the Giants keep their modest home game winning streak alive against the Chiefs and send them back to Kansas City with an 0-3 record. But if the defense fails to fully click on all cylinders yet again and the Giants fall to 0-3, things are going to get really ugly very quickly in East Rutherford.
Pre-game
Strategic Thoughts
Look for Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulo to deploy a lot of man coverage in an effort to curtail the Giants’ passing attack, similar to what he did against the Eagles in Week 2.
Spagnuolo, per SIS, has run man coverage on 47% of the snaps this year, third most in the league, with a 58% success rate. And the Giants' receivers, while having had success in catching the ball against man coverage, haven’t had the explosive plays as they have had in zone coverage.
Per Pro Football Focus, Malik Nabers has averaged 5.5 yards per catch against man coverage and 18.3 against zone. Wan’Dale Robinson, meanwhile, has averaged 18.3 yards against man coverage and 16.2 yards per catch against zone.
If the Giants want to counter a potential heavy dose of man coverage, they need to successfully run the ball, which has been a struggle for them these past two games, and get play-action going.
If they can’t run the ball, the other option is to play the quick-release game and hope for the YAC.
The other thing to watch with the Chiefs is the blitz. Spagnuolo has had the Chiefs blitz 43.9% of the time this season, tops in the NFL. But their 15.2% pressure rate is the seventh-lowest in the league.
Stats Pack
Giants OLB Brian Burns is currently tied for 4th in the NFL with 3.0 sacks this season. Since 2000, Burns is just the third Giant with 3.0+ sacks in the first two games of a season, joining Justin Tuck (3.0 sacks in 2008) and Mathias Kiwanuka (3.0 sacks in 2010).
Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson recorded a career-high 142 receiving yards and a new career-long reception of 50 yards at Dallas in Week 2. He leads the NFL this season in third-down receptions with 9, a category in which he led the league last year with 34.
Through two career games, third overall pick Abdul Carter has four tackles, a half-sack, and two quarterback hits. Per Pro Football Focus, Carter has recorded eight quarterback pressures, which is tied with Atlanta’s James Pearce Jr. for the most by any rookie this season.
Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke has 26 tackles, one quarterback hit, and one pass breakup. His 26 tackles lead the NFL and are the most by a Giant through the first two weeks of a season since Micheal Barrow had 27 tackles in 2003.
Since joining the Giants in 2019, Dexter Lawrence II has recorded 95 quarterback hits, the 4th-most in franchise history. He is three quarterback hits shy of surpassing Mathias Kiwanuka (97) for the 3rd-most in franchise history.
Receiver Malik Nabers’ 238 receiving yards this season lead the NFL and are the third-most through two games in franchise history behind Bob Schnelker’s 250 yards in 1959 and Byron Williams’ 239 yards in 1984.
