The New York Giants have found their new leader in head coach John Harbaugh. Now the question he and his new staff need to answer is: who are the foundational pieces on this team they will rely on to lead Big Blue's resurgence?

On offense, some names are clear as day, and others that should be obvious. Some names bring versatility and valuable skills to the table. The best thing is that there are many youths in this group, giving the roster a chance to grow together.

Here are the players we view as core foundational pieces at each position on offense.

Quarterback: Jaxson Dart

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dart had become a reason for Big Blue Nation to be excited about the Giants' future. He is why the Giants' head coaching job was so attractive. He gives the Giants a franchise guy at the most important position in football.

He has the arm talent to make every throw and drive the ball in inclement weather. He's shown imagination in his throws off the platform and with different arm angles.

The place where he shows he can be a game-changer is with his legs. He finished the season with nearly 500 rushing yards in essentially 12 games, but it was his nose for the end zone that really had people excited.

He ran for nine touchdowns, which was a team-high. He will need to be a little less reckless when running to avoid being underneath the blue tent as he continues to grow, but at 23 years old when the 2026 season begins, he has plenty of time to improve and could be the face of the team for well over a decade.

Running Back: Tyrone Tracy Jr.

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lot of people may think this should be Cam Skattebo, and there's no doubt that he will be a major piece of the Giants' offense. However, Tracy has now put together two consecutive 1,000-yard all-purpose seasons.

He's rushed for almost 1,600 yards, caught 74 passes for 574 yards, and has 10 touchdowns in that span.

His versatility allows him to adapt to any offense, and his ability to work within a committee makes him effective without heavy usage. He's averaged 4.3 yards per rush, so when his number is called, he's usually responded well.

He's a 26-year-old back with very light tread on his tires. He and Skattebo should make a great complementary pair in the backfield for the next few seasons.

Tight End:Theo Johnson

New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

After a disappointing rookie season marred by poorly run routes and dropped passes, Johnson flashed skills that could make him a force in the NFL, especially in the red zone.

He only found the end zone once as a rookie. In 2025, he caught five touchdown passes. His size and athleticism are a tough matchup for any defensive player. He should continue to improve as an inline blocker.

He will only be 25 when the team begins its 2026 campaign. He has the chance to be a weapon for the next half-decade as he enters the start of his physical prime, if he can become more sure-handed between the 20s and add reliability to be a first-down merchant.

Wide Receiver: Malik Nabers

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dart never had the opportunity to work with a receiver as talented as Nabers, and Nabers has never had the luxury of consistent quarterback play. His stellar rookie campaign came while navigating three different quarterbacks.

That did not stop him from hauling in 109 receptions for 1204 yards and seven touchdowns. He was only able to compete in four games this season before going down with a season-ending injury.

His yards per reception increased to 15.1 yards from 11 yards during his rookie season. His presence also opens up the passing attack for other receivers.

With the improvements of fourth-year receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and Nabers' fellow draft mate, tight end Theo Johnson, along with the veteran Darius Slayton, they should have a plethora of weapons for Dart to distribute the football.

Offensive Line: Andrew Thomas

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Whenever Thomas is on the field, the Giants have one of the better offensive line units in the NFL, and when he is not, the offensive line is a mess.

Over the past four seasons, the two seasons when the Giants had one of the best rushing attacks in the league were the seasons when Thomas played the majority of the games.

In 2022, the offense ranked fourth in rushing yards and touchdowns. Thomas played in 16 games. This season, he suited up for 13 games, and the team ranked fifth in rushing yards and fourth in touchdowns.

In the two seasons in between, he started a total of 16 games; the team was no better than 16th in rushing yards and 20th in rushing touchdowns.

He will be key to a sustained, balanced offensive attack in 2026 and beyond. After all, he will only be 27 when the season begins.

