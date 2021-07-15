2021 Giants Opponent Preview:  New Orleans Saints

New Orleans is famous for great food, music and good times--except if you're the New York Giants, where playing in the Superdome of late has been a nightmare. Kyle Mosley from Saints News Network helps preview the Saints.

There is a house in New Orleans...

Well, not quite a "house," as in an abode, but the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is the home of the New Orleans Saints, whom the New York Giants face in Week 4 (October 3) of the 2021 NFL season for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

And let's talk about this "house" that is the Superdome. Although the Giants lead the regular-season series against the Saints 16-14, when it comes to playing in the Superdome, that building has been anything but hospitable to the Giants, who are 3-8 in that building, their last road win at New Orleans coming on December 20, 1993, a 24-14 triumph.

Interestingly enough, the Giants and last year's NFC South division champs have alternated victories in their previous five meetings, with New Orleans winning in 2011, 2015, and 2018 and the Giants in 2012 and 2016.

The scheduled 2021 meeting in the Superdome will be the first for the Giants since the wild 52-49 Saints victory on November 1, 2015.

In that game, the Giants overcame a 14-point deficit and took the lead with three consecutive fourth-quarter touchdowns, only to allow 10 points in the final 36 seconds, including a game-winning 50-yard field goal as time expired.

The Saints have some questions they'll need to answer this summer, none bigger than who their starting quarterback will be to replace future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who retired this off-season.

In the video above, Saints News Network publisher Kyle T. Mosley was kind enough to provide a detailed overview of the questions facing the Saints and a few of his predictions on topics such as:

The latest on the quarterback situation.

How the offense changes with Jameis Winston vs. Taysom Hill.

Standouts in the Draft Class to watch.

Under-the-radar guys to watch this summer and into the season.

Defensive question marks.

and much more.

(Note: The video interview was edited to meet the maximum length allowed. If you would like to hear the full interview with Kyle, check out the audio below.)

