Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

2021 Giants Opponent Preview:  New Orleans Saints

New Orleans is famous for great food, music and good times--except if you're the New York Giants, where playing in the Superdome of late has been a nightmare. Kyle  Mosley from Saints News Network helps preview the Saints.
Author:
Publish date:

There is a house in New Orleans...

Well, not quite a "house," as in an abode, but the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is the home of the New Orleans Saints, whom the New York Giants face in Week 4 (October 3) of the 2021 NFL season for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

And let's talk about this "house" that is the Superdome. Although the Giants lead the regular-season series against the Saints 16-14, when it comes to playing in the Superdome, that building has been anything but hospitable to the Giants, who are 3-8 in that building, their last road win at New Orleans coming on December 20, 1993, a 24-14 triumph.

Interestingly enough, the Giants and last year's NFC South division champs have alternated victories in their previous five meetings, with New Orleans winning in 2011, 2015, and 2018 and the Giants in 2012 and 2016.

The scheduled 2021 meeting in the Superdome will be the first for the Giants since the wild 52-49 Saints victory on November 1, 2015.

In that game, the Giants overcame a 14-point deficit and took the lead with three consecutive fourth-quarter touchdowns, only to allow 10 points in the final 36 seconds, including a game-winning 50-yard field goal as time expired.

The Saints have some questions they'll need to answer this summer, none bigger than who their starting quarterback will be to replace future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who retired this off-season.

In the video above, Saints News Network publisher Kyle T. Mosley was kind enough to provide a detailed overview of the questions facing the Saints and a few of his predictions on topics such as:

  • The latest on the quarterback situation.
  • How the offense changes with Jameis Winston vs. Taysom Hill.
  • Standouts in the Draft Class to watch.
  • Under-the-radar guys to watch this summer and into the season.
  • Defensive question marks.
  • and much more.

(Note: The video interview was edited to meet the maximum length allowed. If you would like to hear the full interview with Kyle, check out the audio below.)

We have a new opponent preview every day (but only one preview for each of the NFC East teams) until we get to the last one (Chicago), with each preview featuring insight from a beat reporter who covers the team. So be sure to check out the previews as they come out!

PREVIOUS PREVIEWS: Denver | Washington | Atlanta 

Giants Training Camp Begins July 27. Get everything you need to know about every player on the 90-man roster with our daily player previews.

Join the Giants Country Community!

Aug 23, 2018; Costa Mesa, CA, USA: Detailed view of New Orleans Saints helmets during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Jack. R. Hammett Sports Complex.
Game Day

2021 Giants Opponent Preview: New Orleans Saints

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) celebrates an interception against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

A Deep Look at the Giants Safeties Ahead of Training Camp

Countdown to Camp-BreakoutCandidatesCompetitions
Big Blue+

New York Giants: Top Three Breakout Candidates for 2021 Season

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) intercepts the ball in front of Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Hightower (82) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

PFF Names These Three Giants as Ones to Build a Franchise Around

Nov 22, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Atlanta Falcons helmets on the bench during their game against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Game Day

2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Atlanta Falcons

David Sills V
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - WR David Sills V

Oct 6, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) during warm up before game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Preview - WR Sterling Shepard

Nov 15, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge coaches during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
News

New York Giants 2021 Record: Best- and Worst-Case Scenarios