2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Denver Broncos

The Giants are opening their 2021 season against an opponent with whom they share some history.
Although the New York Giants and Denver Broncos don't face each other often--their Week 1 game at MetLife Stadium this year will only be the 13th time the two teams have met in the regular season (that series is tied 6-6, by the way), the Giants and Broncos have a history.

New York defeated the Broncos in Super Bowl XXI 39-20 for their first-ever Super Bowl championship. That game was one for the ages. Quarterback Phil Simms put on a record-setting show by completing 23 of 25 pass attempts, and the defense delivered a critical goal-line stand that had the Broncos converted, might have very well altered the outcome of the game.

The Broncos were also the hosts to the Giants on September 10, 2001, the night before terrorist attacks struck our nation. Just a few hours after the Giants returned home from that game in Denver, our country underwent a sequence of attacks that have left a hole in our hearts.

Twenty years and one day later, as the Giants welcome back fans to MetLife Stadium after a year away, the two teams are set for a 4:25 PM kickoff on what will probably be a solemn day of remembrance for those whose lives were lost that day.

The Giants will try to win consecutive games against the Broncos for the first time since 1986-89 (two regular-season games and Super Bowl XXI). They won the most recent meeting, 23-10, in Denver on October 15, 2017.

The Giants last hosted the Broncos on September 15, 2013, a 41-23 Broncos win that saw Peyton and Eli Manning leading their respective teams' offense.

Chad Jensen, publisher of Fan Nation's Mile High Huddle and host of the HuddleUp Podcast, offered up a detailed overview of the Broncos' key storylines, challenges and strengths, and weaknesses in a recent interview with Giants Country.

Among the things Jensen covered include:

  • The latest on the quarterback situation.
  • Von Miller's return from injury
  • A look at the draft class' expectations
  • Broncos' strengths and weaknesses
  • The most intriguing Giants-Broncos matchups 

