2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Washington Football Team

Greg Patuto of the Washington Football Team Maven joins Giants Country editor Patricia Traina to preview the Washington Football Team, who will face the New York Giants in Weeks 2 and 18 this year.

Things might be changing for the New York Giants under head coach Joe Judge, but one of the very few things the team hopes doesn't change anytime soon is its dominance over the Washington Football Team, their fellow NFC East division foes.

The Giants have faced Washington 176 times in the regular season since their first game in 1932, making this their most frequently contested rivalry. They are 8-3 vs. Washington in MetLife Stadium and 14-9-1 in FedExField. The Giants have swept the season series 34 times.

The Giants will see Washington in Week 2 (Sept. 16, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network), off a short work week no less when they play on Thursday night down at FedExField. The two opponents will meet again in Week 18 (Sunday, Jan. 9, 1 p.m. FOX) at MetLife Stadium, the NFC East title potentially on the line.

The spacing of these two games is interesting as teams usually start slowly only to seek to pick up steam by the end of the season, which means the Giants and Washington, when they see each other again in Week 18, could look very different.

The Giants, who lead the regular-season series against Washington 104-68-4, have swept the season series the last two years and have won the previous five games in a row.

That said, Washington has made it more of a contest of late, losing last year's season series by one and three points respectively under their new head coach, Ron Rivera. Those two losses are likely why Washington finished third in the NFC East with a 7-9 record.

Check out the video above in which Washington Football Team Maven beat writer Greg Patuto offers up a detailed look at the most critical questions and concerns the Washington Football Team is facing ahead of training camp, including:

Does QB Ryan Fitzpatrick have enough juice left to keep the Washington Football Team competitive?

What is the latest ton the offensive line, and in particular, at offensive tackle?

What are some potential areas of improvement for second-year edge rusher Chase Young?

Where are the biggest concerns on the Washington Football Team roster?

What surprises could pop up for the Washington Football Team this year?

