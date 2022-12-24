Giants vs Vikings: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The Giants can clinch their first postseason berth since 2016 with a win at Minnesota.

The New York Giants' amazing 2022 season rolls on this week with a Christmas Eve day game at the Minnesota Vikings.

This week's game certainly has no shortage of storylines. At stake for the Giants is a chance at earning their first postseason berth (assuming they also get losses from any two of the Lions, Seahawks, and Commanders) since 2016.

The NFC North winners, who are coming off an emotionally charged and somewhat miraculous win last week against the Colts in which they erased a 33-0 halftime deficit, are trying to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 1 seed and accompanying first-round bye in the playoffs.

New York Giants (8-5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (11-3)

Date/Time: Saturday, December 23, 2022 at 1:05 pm ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Regular Season History: The Giants and Vikings have met 26 times in the regular season, with Minnesota holding a 16-10 lead in the series. The Vikings have won the last three contests, most recently a 28-10 decision on October 6, 2019, played at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Giants have yet to win at U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016.

This week is also the Giants' 51st time playing ball on a Saturday and the first since they defeated the Jets, 29-14, on December 24, 2011.

TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Play-By-Play. Mark Schlereth, Analyst. Kristina Pink, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channels 226, 88 and 384. App Channels 823, 88 and 974

Spread: New York Giants +3.5 (-100) | Minnesota Vikings -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Giants (+165) | Minnesota Vikings (-200)

Total: 49.5 - Giants Over (-110) | Minnesota Vikings Under (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI Sportsbook)

MIN RB Dalvin Cook +520

MIN WR Justin Jefferson +560

NYG RB SAquon Barkley +590

MIN TE T.J. Hockenson +1000

MIN WR Adam Thielen +1050

Injuries

NYG CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee): OUT

NYG OG Shane Lemieux (toe): OUT

MIN C Garrett Bradbury (back): OUT

MIN LB Eric Kendricks (hip): Questionable

MIN CB Cam Danztler (ankle): Questionable

Referee: Adrian Hill

