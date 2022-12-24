Giants vs Vikings: How to Watch, Odds, History and More
The New York Giants' amazing 2022 season rolls on this week with a Christmas Eve day game at the Minnesota Vikings.
This week's game certainly has no shortage of storylines. At stake for the Giants is a chance at earning their first postseason berth (assuming they also get losses from any two of the Lions, Seahawks, and Commanders) since 2016.
The NFC North winners, who are coming off an emotionally charged and somewhat miraculous win last week against the Colts in which they erased a 33-0 halftime deficit, are trying to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 1 seed and accompanying first-round bye in the playoffs.
Check in with Giants Country during and after the game for complete coverage.
New York Giants (8-5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (11-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, December 23, 2022 at 1:05 pm ET
Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Regular Season History: The Giants and Vikings have met 26 times in the regular season, with Minnesota holding a 16-10 lead in the series. The Vikings have won the last three contests, most recently a 28-10 decision on October 6, 2019, played at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Giants have yet to win at U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016.
This week is also the Giants' 51st time playing ball on a Saturday and the first since they defeated the Jets, 29-14, on December 24, 2011.
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Play-By-Play. Mark Schlereth, Analyst. Kristina Pink, Sideline)
Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channels 226, 88 and 384. App Channels 823, 88 and 974
Spread: New York Giants +3.5 (-100) | Minnesota Vikings -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Giants (+165) | Minnesota Vikings (-200)
Total: 49.5 - Giants Over (-110) | Minnesota Vikings Under (-110)
Coverage from Giants Country
- Saquon Barkley Recalls Fellow Penn State Alumnus Franco Harris's Impact
- Giants' Saquon Barkley Focused on the Now
- Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Minnesota Vikings
- New York Giants Mailbag: The "Daniel Jones" Edition
- Andrew Thomas Unfazed By Pro Bowl Snub
- New York Giants Week 16: Five to Watch vs. Minnesota Vikings
- New York Giants Week 16: First Look at Minnesota Vikings Defense
- Kayvon Thibodeaux Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
- First Look at Minnesota Vikings’ Offense
- How Giants Incorporate Analytics into Game Management Decisions
- New York Giants Week 16 Storylines: Playoffs Within Reach
- New York Giants Week 16: First Look at Minnesota Vikings Defense
- Why a Giants Playoff Berth Would Be Extra Special for Leonard Williams
First Touchdown Scorers (from SI Sportsbook)
- MIN RB Dalvin Cook +520
- MIN WR Justin Jefferson +560
- NYG RB SAquon Barkley +590
- MIN TE T.J. Hockenson +1000
- MIN WR Adam Thielen +1050
Injuries
- NYG CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee): OUT
- NYG OG Shane Lemieux (toe): OUT
- MIN C Garrett Bradbury (back): OUT
- MIN LB Eric Kendricks (hip): Questionable
- MIN CB Cam Danztler (ankle): Questionable
Live Analytics: Get real-time updates, stats, graphs, and more via Fanalytix. No registration is required.
Referee: Adrian Hill
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Check out the new Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Get your Giants tickets today from SI Tickets!