Kayvon Thibodeaux Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named the "NFC Defensive Player of the Week" for Week 15 games.

Thibodeaux, the Giants' first-round pick out of Oregon (No. 5 overall), had a monster game Sunday in the Giants 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders.

He recorded a team-high 12 tackles and three tackles for a loss and had a big strip sack of Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the second quarter, which Thibodeaux recovered and scored the first points of the game for the Giants.

Thibodeaux’s touchdown was the Giants’ first defensive touchdown since November 7, 2021, when safety Xavier McKinney intercepted a pass by Las Vegas’ Derek Carr and returned it 41 yards for a touchdown.

It is also the Giants’ first touchdown on a defensive fumble return since October 18, 2020, when inside linebacker Tae Crowder scored on a game-deciding 43-yard runback against Washington at MetLife Stadium.

Thibodeaux told reporters after the game that the score was his first touchdown since he played tight end in high school in California and his first ever on defense.

Thibodeaux has 38 tackles on the year and is tied for third on the Giants (with Jihad Ward) with three sacks. He is second behind defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in tackles for a loss (11) and is tied with Ward and Lawrence for second on the team in forced fumbles (2).

Thibodeaux is the first Giants defensive player to win the award this season. He joins teammates Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones (Offense, Weeks 1 and 7, respectively) and kicker Graham Gano (Special Teams, Week 2) as having won POTW honors this season.

