Why a Giants Playoff Berth Would Be Extra Special for Leonard Williams

Leonard Williams has accomplished a lot in his eight-year NFL career. This weekend, he'll get an opportunity to add to his accomplishments.

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams hears and understands what head coach Brian Daboll is trying to get across regarding not mentioning the “P” word just yet.

But even Daboll can probably forgive the eight-year veteran for being a little giddy about having an opportunity to be a part of a team that is on the brink of clinching a playoff berth, which would be a first in Williams’ career.

“It means a lot to me. I’m in year eight; it’s obviously been a long time in the league not to go to the playoffs,” Williams said. “That’s been a very tough part of my career, and it would mean a lot to me to go with these guys that I’ve been grinding with for the last few years. I’ve seen a lot of these guys here; I know a lot of these guys here now pretty well. It’d mean a lot for me and also a lot for me to see them go as well.”

The Giants beefed up their chances last week with their 20-12 win over Washington. If they can defeat the Vikings on Saturday and get a little help from the 49ers, Chiefs, and Panthers in the form of wins against the Commanders, Seahawks, and Lions, respectively, the Giants will clinch their first playoff berth since 2016.

For Williams, it’s been a long haul to get to this point. In his rookie season (2015), he came close with the Jets when Gang Green finished 10-6 and barely missed out on a postseason berth after losing out to Buffalo that season.

Since then, Williams has been a part of one losing team after another, first with the Jets and then the Giants, who acquired him mid-year via trade in 2019, which is why he’s cherishing this opportunity and doing everything he can to make sure nothing gets in the way.

“Yeah, that’s what I mean. It’s more special to go to the playoffs after you’ve been on a team like that,” he said. “I’ve never been a fan of wanting to be a vet and jump to a team that are Super Bowl contenders, almost like bandwagon jumping type of thing. It wouldn’t feel as good to me.

“Being on a team like this where I’ve seen the ups and downs, and I’ve known these guys pretty well, I know how much of a struggle we’ve been going through and stuff like that. So, to be able to go with a team like that means a lot more to me.”

Williams lauded his teammates and coaches for not giving up, even after getting routed by the Eagles two weeks ago as part of a winless streak that began in Week 12 and was snapped last week.

“ I think it’s also an example of why (head coach Brian Daboll) Coach Dabs tells us to keep it in here,” he said. “That’s all outside noise. It’s an outside noise thing to say, ‘Are they going to be able to come off of this loss?’ or, ‘Are they getting too high after a win?’

“We know that we’re keeping the same routine every week. We’re staying right here, and we hear a lot of outside stuff, but we try to keep it the same inside all the time. Obviously, you feel better after a win, and you feel down after a loss, but we try to wash it and move on.”

Williams smiled when asked if the game against Washington felt like he’d imagine a playoff atmosphere might be like.

“Yeah, exactly. We tried to say that it wasn’t a playoff game because, obviously, it wasn’t. Whether we won or lost, we were going to have games after, but at the same time, it definitely felt like it,” he said.

“The atmosphere felt like it, the way the teams were playing, and we knew how much was at stake. Even though we say it wasn’t a playoff game, it felt like one.”

Pretty soon, if things continue to fall the Giants' way, Williams will get his first taste of what playing in an actual playoff game is really like.

