New York Giants Week 16: First Look at Minnesota Vikings’ Offense

With the NFC playoff picture tightening and their hopes of a berth increasing after the incredible Sunday Night Football victory against Washington, the Giants’ attention turns to Week 16 and another tough test against the North division-leading Minnesota Vikings (11-3). It will be New York’s first trip to the Twin Cities since October 2016, when the home Vikings took a decisive 24-10 win.

Both franchises have crossed paths 29 times dating back to the 1964 season, with Minnesota holding a 17-12 advantage in the all-time series. In their last meeting in 2019, quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, assisted by 262 yards of offense from Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen to help lead the Vikings to a 28-10 win in East Rutherford.

Now, the Vikings welcome the Giants, boasting one of the more dominant aerial attacks in the NFL that has helped power them to a breakaway rein in the NFC North. At the forefront of that offense is the aforementioned Cousins, who has eclipsed at least 3,600 passing yards for the eighth consecutive season. The 34-year-old veteran came up big just last week, completing 34 passes for 460 yards and four touchdowns (season highs) in a 39-36 comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Yet, the Michigan State alum would go nowhere without his stellar core of wide receivers at his disposal. Among the group, star Justin Jefferson has made a strong case to be named Offensive Player of the Year, tallying 111 receptions for 1,623 yards and seven touchdowns, with the former two stats ranking first in the league. Minnesota also relies on huge production from Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, and tight end T.J. Hockneson, all of whom combine for 1,478 yards and ten touchdowns in 14 games.

The Vikings’ run game isn’t anything to sleep on, either. It features a 1,000-yard ball carrier in Cook at the top, who has reached that mark in the past four seasons, including a career-high 1,559 rushing yards in 2020. Cook stands among the top 10 in attempts and yards, meaning he will get reps in an offense that sometimes lives and dies by the deep ball. Teammate Alexander Mattison also contributes to the unit, having three seasons of at least 400 yards under his belt.

Through their first 14 games, the Vikings are smack in the middle of the league in points and total yards, ranking 8th and 13th in both categories, respectively, while averaging 5.4 yards per play. Minnesota is excellent at converting first downs (313 this season), a product of their top-10 passing attack in attempts (3rd), yards (7th), and touchdowns (7th) behind the heroics of players like Jefferson.

The team’s rushing statistics are much less impressive on the ground, but the caveat comes toward the endzone. The Vikings are near the bottom of the league in rushing attempts (27th), yards (28th), and average yards per carry (24th), a result of having essentially a one-running back product that teams are learning how to shut down. They still rank seventh-best in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, holding 16 total scores.

While they have their successes on the offensive side this season, the biggest weakness for Minnesota comes when it’s their turn to try to stop the opposing team’s production in the air. In 2022, the organization’s almost dead last in passing attempts, yards, and average yards allowed, including giving up the 18th-most touchdowns inside the 20-yard line. The run defense is better, but still, it’s towards the bottom of most of the same categories.

If the Giants want any chance to win this football game, it will take massive production from their offensive corps and an early attack on the Vikings weary defense to pull it out.

There’s some debate going around that Minnesota is a fraudulent contender in the NFC, given the results of some of their recent games, but Big Blue cannot take any snaps off when their unit is on the field. Kevin O’Connell’s crew can put up drives and points in a flash, and the last thing the Giants want after an important win is a blowout response.