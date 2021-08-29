August 29, 2021
How to Watch Giants vs. Patriots: TV, Radio, Online Streaming, and More

The Giants host the New England Patriots in the preseason finale which will serve as the Giants' dress rehearsal. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action.
The football scripts and direction have been put in place dating back to the spring. Now it's time for the New York Giants starting offense and defense to take the field in the team's preseason finale against the New England Patriots for the much-anticipated dress rehearsal, which will see the starters play at least a half's worth of football.

On offense, quarterback Daniel Jones will be without running back Saquon Barkley, receivers Kenny Golladay and (presumably) Kadarius Toney, and tight end Kyle Rudolph. 

While it would have been nice to see those players on the field, Jones can still put a lot of minds at ease by showing just how far he's come in reaching a comfort level in the Giants offense, something he didn't always show last year, his first in offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's system.

Defensively, coordinator Patrick Graham has a slightly different objective to accomplish, namely sorting out the depth at cornerback and on the defensive line. 

Projected starter Adoree' Jackson is nursing an ankle sprain from last week's joint practices against the Patriots and isn't expected to be in the lineup. While the Giants do have quantity behind Jackson and James Bradberry, they're about to find out if they have the quality needed to deploy more man coverage and the more sophisticated looks Graham is thought to be planning.

Upfront, the play of undrafted free agent Raymond Johnson III has been a pleasant surprise, as has the play of undersized defensive tackle David Moa, both of whom share the lead in quarterback pressures with six through two games. 

The Giants are projected to keep five defensive linemen, four of whom should include Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence II, Austin Johnson, and Danny Shelton. Does that mean incumbent B.J. Hill is on the bubble, and could he end up getting squeezed by Johnson and/or Moa?

We'll get the answers to these and other remaining roster questions starting at 6 p.m. 

THE SERIES: This is the 30th meeting between the two teams in the preseason with the Giants currently leading the series, 19-10. The Giants and Patriots met in the preseason finale every year from 2005-19, with the Giants holding an 11-5 advantage. 

DATE/TIME:: Sunday, August 29 at 6:00 pm ET

WHERE: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 

RECORDS: New York Giants (0-2) and New England Patriots  (2-0)

LOCAL TELEVISION: NBC 4 NY

ANNOUNCERS: Play-by-Play: Bob Papa. Analysts: Carl Banks and Howard Cross. Sideline: Bruce Beck.

RADIO: WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM

ANNOUNCERS: Play-by-Play: Paul Dottino. Analyst: David Diehl. Sideline: Howard Cross

PREGAME AND POSTGAME INFO: The Giants pregame show will begin at 6:35 pm on WFAN 660 AM. The postgame show can also be heard immediately after the game on WFAN 660 AM.

LIVE IN-MARKET STREAMS: Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app); New York Giants official app for iOS devices; New York Giants mobile website for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY) (Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability.) 

ON-DEMAND: NFL Game Pass

LIVE GAME THREAD: Register and visit the new Giants Country Forum, where we will be posting game threads for readers to discuss the game. You can find this week's thread here.

