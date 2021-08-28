August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
Giants OLB Ryan Andersons Suspended Six Games for Performance Enhancing Substance Violation
Publish date:

Giants OLB Ryan Andersons Suspended Six Games for Performance Enhancing Substance Violation

Anderson would be eligible to return to action for the Giants on October 18 if he's in the team's plans
Author:

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson would be eligible to return to action for the Giants on October 18 if he's in the team's plans

Giants outside linebacker Ryan Anderson has been suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league's policy on Performance Enhancement Substances.

Anderson, who was a longshot to make the Giants roster anyway, was signed in the off-season to a one-year, $1.12 million contract with the Giants in March as an unrestricted free agent. Anderson spent the first four years of his career with the Washington Football Team, who picked him in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Alabama.

The 6’2”, 255-pounder has appeared in 52 career games (just four starts) and has recorded just six sacks among his 55 total tackles, hardly the kind of impact one might expect from a top-100 pick and a second-rounder. He has had some injury issues, most recently a knee injury that limited him to nine games last year.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 1, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) on the field in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Transactions

Giants OLB Ryan Andersons Suspended Six Games for Performance Enhancing Substance Violation

Anderson would be eligible to return to action for the Giants on October 18 if he's in the team's plans

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) practices during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Draft

2021 NCAA Scouting Series: Big Ten Defensive Prospects

Our early preview at some of the top prospects in college football continues with a look at the defensive side of the ball in the Big 10.

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: Camp Winding Down Edition

Let's open up the mailbag and see what's inside.

Anderson became the odd man out between his struggles to stay healthy and the depth ahead of him on that Washington front seven.

Anderson, who began training camp on the non-football injury list, was already cut once this summer as a "procedural move" by the Giants to lower his salary, a move made after he was able to pass his physical.

He initially signed a one-year veteran minimum deal that leaves $137,500 in dead money against the team's cap, but his new contract would count for $850,000 against the Giants 2021 cap, less the six weeks deducted for the suspension if he made the roster.

Join the Giants Country Community

Dec 1, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) on the field in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Transactions

Giants OLB Ryan Andersons Suspended Six Games for Performance Enhancing Substance Violation

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) practices during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Draft

2021 NCAA Scouting Series: Big Ten Defensive Prospects

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: Camp Winding Down Edition

Jul 29, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (right) talks with running back Devontae Booker (28) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

Three Key New York Giants Players Ruled Out Against New England

Jun 16, 2021; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore (51) participates in a drill during the New England Patriots mini camp at the New England Patriots practice complex.
News

Giants Headed for the Hill During Practice With Patriots

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) reacts to making a catch against LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium.
Draft

2021 NCAA Scouting Series: SEC Defensive Prospects

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the sidle line watches the game against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Training Camp

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Encouraged After Doing Increased Team Drills

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants punter Ryan Santoso (2) kicks an extra point as New York Giants punter Riley Dixon (9) holds and New York Jets cornerback Jason Pinnock (41) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Trade Kicker Ryan Santoso to Carolina