August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
Three Key New York Giants Players Ruled Out Against New England
Publish date:

Three Key New York Giants Players Ruled Out Against New England

The Giants offense will be missing some important players in Sunday's preseason finale against the Patriots.
Author:

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants offense will be missing some important players in Sunday's preseason finale against the Patriots.

The New York Giants are planning a dress rehearsal for their team Sunday evening when they host the New England Patriots. But that half or so of football in which the starters are expected to play will be missing some very important members of the offense.

Head coach Joe Judge confirmed that running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, and tight end Kyle Rudolph will not participate in Sunday’s preseason game. All three are working their way back from physical ailments and have been working to ramp up for the season under the watchful eye of trainers.

Barkley, who is working his way back from a torn ACL, has been slowly integrated into team drills, taking part in a combination of eight seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills during Thursday's padded practice against the Patriots. Barkley, however, wore a red "no-contact" jersey for the practice, as New York has been very deliberate in bringing him along.

Still, Judge admitted that at some point, Barkley would need to take a few shots to get ready for the season ahead. But with time running out--the Giants held a walkthrough practice Friday and will do so again Saturday--there are questions as to whether the Giants will have enough time ad opportunity to get Barkley some hits.

"I’d say there’s enough time to get a lot of things accomplished," Judge said Thursday. "Again, the medical team will play a large part in where everybody is available for specific parts, but as we build in he’s consistently ramped up every week, increased his volume, increased his load."

Judge declined to offer a guess as to whether Barkley would be ready for Week 1 when he spoke to reporters before practice Friday.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jul 29, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (right) talks with running back Devontae Booker (28) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

Three Key New York Giants Players Ruled Out Against New England

Jun 16, 2021; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore (51) participates in a drill during the New England Patriots mini camp at the New England Patriots practice complex.
Play
News

Giants Headed for the Hill During Practice With Patriots

And now "the hill" could be making its way to East Rutherford in the future

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) reacts to making a catch against LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium.
Draft

2021 NCAA Scouting Series: SEC Defensive Prospects

Our early preview at some of the top prospects in college football continues with a look at the defensive side of the ball in the SEC.

Rudolph's absence for Sunday night's game isn't a surprise considering he was just activated off the PUP list Wednesday. The Giants' tight end is coming off off-season foot surgery he had in late March but recently has done much more in terms of running routes and catching passes.

He's participated in two practices, both being held out of team drills. Before having his surgery, Rudolph told reporters on several occasions that he was determined not to miss any football, but it's still too soon to say if he'll meet that goal.

Golladay has been rehabbing a hamstring strain that wasn't believed to be serious. After suffering the injury a couple of weeks ago, he could walk off the field under his own power. The Giants have taken advantage of the timing of the injury by allowing Golladay to rest his hamstring as much as possible to avoid a setback. However, his availability for the Broncos is still uncertain.

Judge did not specify if rookie receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (ankle) would play Sunday against the Patriots. Still, it's probably a safe assumption that neither will be in the lineup after they spent the last week working with trainers on the side.

Toney's first NFL training camp has been rocky. He began camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and then once he began his ramp-up, he sufferer an undisclosed injury reportedly thought to be tied in with his conditioning drop-off.

Judge said they would see where Toney is in his recovery and go from there.

Join the Giants Country Community

Jul 29, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (right) talks with running back Devontae Booker (28) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

Three Key New York Giants Players Ruled Out Against New England

Jun 16, 2021; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore (51) participates in a drill during the New England Patriots mini camp at the New England Patriots practice complex.
News

Giants Headed for the Hill During Practice With Patriots

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) reacts to making a catch against LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium.
Draft

2021 NCAA Scouting Series: SEC Defensive Prospects

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the sidle line watches the game against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
Training Camp

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley Encouraged After Doing Increased Team Drills

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants punter Ryan Santoso (2) kicks an extra point as New York Giants punter Riley Dixon (9) holds and New York Jets cornerback Jason Pinnock (41) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants Trade Kicker Ryan Santoso to Carolina

Dec 19, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Isheem Young (1) reacts after being penalized for targeting in the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at AT&T Stadium.
Draft

2021 NCAA Scouting Series: Big 12 Defensive Prospects

Aug 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
News

What Broncos' Starting Quarterback Decision Means for New York Giants Defense

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) completes a catch in the first quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 29
Training Camp

How Giants Tight Ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph Have Helped Each Other