New York Giants at New York Jets: Preseason Game Info, Notes and More
The New York Giants are 2-0 heading into their final preseason game this week against the New York Jets. The Giants, who are the "road team," are 2-0 and are looking to end the preseason on a high note.
Both teams won four games just a season ago and are looking to improve moving forward. The Jets announced earlier in the week that their starters will play at least a half. The Giants did not declare their intentions, as he wanted to think things through given the injuries the team has endured the last couple of weeks.
The Giants already ruled out 12 players due to injury this week. Bad, but not as bad as last week, when 18 players were ruled out because of injury. If the starters don’t play, it’ll be a great test for backups and bubble players to make their mark against the Jets' best players.
The season opener is just 14 days away, and this game will help the new regime figure out how they want to shape this roster, with final cuts coming on Tuesday.
Game information: New York Giants (2-0) at New York Jets (2-0)
Date/Time: Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 1:00pm ET
Venue: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Preseason History: This will be the 52nd summer that the Giants and Jets meet for their annual summer showdown. The Giants have won five of their last six preseason meetings. The all-time series, including regular season, is led 33-32-1 by the Giants.
Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial; New York Giants official app; New York Giants mobile website; Yahoo! Sports and NFL+ (out of market audience)
TV: NFL Network and CBS2 (Ian Eagle, Anthony Becht & Otis Livingston)
Five Things We Want to See From Giants in Preseason Finale
The New York Giants "visit" the Jets with a few more objectives they need to accomplish in their final preseason tuneup.
New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Roster Shaping Edition
How might the New York Giants build the roster in the next few days? That and more in the latest reader mailbag.
Giants Saquon Barkley Ready to Be Best Version of Himself
Running back Saquon Barkley can't wait to taking his full training camp and turning it into production.
Radio: WFAN 660AM/101.9FM (Chris Carrino, Howard Cross, Paul Dottino)
Referee: Ron Torbert
Injuries: The Giants have already ruled out these players due to injury, OL Shane Lemieux, OL Josh Ezeudu, OL Ben Bredeson, OL Garrett McGhin, WR Sterling Shepard, WR C.J. Board, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB Azeez Ojulari, OLB Elerson Smith, CB Rodarius Williams, S Dane Belton and K Graham Gano.
