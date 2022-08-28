Skip to main content

New York Giants at New York Jets: Preseason Game Info, Notes and More

The Giants wrap up their preseason slate, hoping to make those final roster decisions against the New York Jets.

The New York Giants are 2-0 heading into their final preseason game this week against the New York Jets. The Giants, who are the "road team," are 2-0 and are looking to end the preseason on a high note.

Both teams won four games just a season ago and are looking to improve moving forward. The Jets announced earlier in the week that their starters will play at least a half. The Giants did not declare their intentions, as he wanted to think things through given the injuries the team has endured the last couple of weeks.

The Giants already ruled out 12 players due to injury this week. Bad, but not as bad as last week, when 18 players were ruled out because of injury. If the starters don’t play, it’ll be a great test for backups and bubble players to make their mark against the Jets' best players. 

The season opener is just 14 days away, and this game will help the new regime figure out how they want to shape this roster, with final cuts coming on Tuesday.

Game information: New York Giants (2-0) at New York Jets (2-0)

Date/Time: Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 1:00pm ET

Venue: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Preseason History: This will be the 52nd summer that the Giants and Jets meet for their annual summer showdown. The Giants have won five of their last six preseason meetings. The all-time series, including regular season, is led 33-32-1 by the Giants.

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial; New York Giants official app; New York Giants mobile website; Yahoo! Sports and NFL+ (out of market audience)

TV: NFL Network and CBS2 (Ian Eagle, Anthony Becht & Otis Livingston)

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Giants-Jets helmets
Play
Game Day

Five Things We Want to See From Giants in Preseason Finale

The New York Giants "visit" the Jets with a few more objectives they need to accomplish in their final preseason tuneup.

By Andrew Parsaud
Mailbox
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Roster Shaping Edition

How might the New York Giants build the roster in the next few days? That and more in the latest reader mailbag.

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the field for warmups before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
Training Camp

Giants Saquon Barkley Ready to Be Best Version of Himself

Running back Saquon Barkley can't wait to taking his full training camp and turning it into production.

By Patricia Traina

Radio: WFAN 660AM/101.9FM (Chris Carrino, Howard Cross, Paul Dottino)

Referee: Ron Torbert

Injuries: The Giants have already ruled out these players due to injury, OL Shane Lemieux, OL Josh Ezeudu, OL Ben Bredeson, OL Garrett McGhin, WR Sterling Shepard, WR C.J. Board, OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB Azeez Ojulari, OLB Elerson Smith, CB Rodarius Williams, S Dane Belton and K Graham Gano.

GIANTS COUNTRY COVERAGE

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (2)

New York Giants
New York Giants
New York Jets
New York Jets

Giants-Jets helmets
Game Day

Five Things We Want to See From Giants in Preseason Finale

By Andrew Parsaud
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Roster Shaping Edition

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) on the field for warmups before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

Giants Saquon Barkley Ready to Be Best Version of Himself

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants Helmet
Game Day

New York Giants Injury Update: Lengthy List of Players Ruled Out for Sunday

By Patricia Traina
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Big Blue+

Biggest Remaining Questions for New York Giants Ahead of Preseason Finale

By Patricia Traina
Dec 24, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Giants safety Andrew Adams (33) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Sign Kicker Ryan Santoso, Receiver Travis Toivonen; Release Safety Andrew Adams

By Patricia Traina
Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Training Camp

Four Giants Vets Who Sit on the Bubble

By Gene Clemons
Jul 27, 2022; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Bailey Gaither (29) runs for a catch during day one of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Transactions

Giants Waive WR Bailey Gaither After He Fails His Physical

By Giants Country News Desk