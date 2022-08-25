Giants Receiver Sterling Shepard Happy to Be Back After Achilles Tear

Of all the injuries the New York Giants suffered last year, perhaps none was more devastating than the Week 15 torn Achilles that receiver Sterling Shepard ended up with.

Shepard, the longest-tenured team member, has been one of the giants' most reliable and versatile receivers, a man who has an underrated connection with quarterback Daniel Jones and who has been one of the few Giants receivers in recent years that's been able to separate. So given the timing of the injury, it was only natural to wonder what the 2022 season might hold for the former Oklahoma star.

It turns out there could be good things ahead for Shepard, who, eight months and five days to the date of the injury, was able to pass a physical, which resulted in his removal from the PUP list, and his return to practice Wednesday as the Giants begin their final week of practice in the preseason.

Though Shepard still has some ways to go with his conditioning and training, he was happy to be back with his teammates.

“It felt great just being back on the field,” Shepard said after his first fully padded practice of the summer. “It’s a blessing. Especially when you go through an injury like that, and you’ve been on the sidelines for so long watching those guys get after it, you got to take every day and cherish them because you never know when you have to sit out that long. So, I was just blessed to be out there and happy to be out there with my guys.”

While Shepard is on track to be ready for Week 1, head coach Brian Daboll said that the rest of this week, which includes a joint practice with the Jets and then a preseason game against Gang Green, will be spent ramping up the wide receiver, who may or may not be 100 percent ready to go by Week 1.

“That’s a question you have to ask (Senior Vice President, Medical Services/Head Athletic Trainer) Ronnie (Barnes), but that’s what I’m pushing for,” said Shepard of his goals.

“That’s what I’ve worked my tail off for, so I’m hoping that’s the case. I just have to keep doing my thing day-by-day, and we’ll see what happens.”

Overcoming setbacks like this are never easy. The rehab demands patience and diligence, which can be a lot to deal with. But another challenging factor when returning to a sport that’s so physical is mustering the courage to show everyone that despite the injury, the ability to make plays is still there.

“That’s always the goal,” said Shepard. “I think every player wants to be healthy. It’s a very violent game that we play, and you can do everything in your power to take care of your body. And sometimes, things just happen. Fatigue happens to everybody, so that can be the cause.

"But yeah, I’m going to do everything in my power to take care of my body and be out there for my guys. And when I’m out there, I always give it all I got. I play with a lot of passion and a lot of heart, so I’m going to continue to do that. I’m not going to change my style of play just to try to stay safe.”

This season, Shepard will be a part of a new offense implemented by head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka that requires a lot more thinking and being on the same page with the quarterback. Building up that camaraderie with quarterback Daniel Jones would ordinarily be tricky for any receiver just now coming into practice. Still, for Shepard, it might not be so bad for a guy with a 90.1 NFL rating when targeted and who has been one of Jones's most reliable receivers.

Still, this new offense poses challenges, but Shepard, who has stayed locked into the meetings and the film sessions, is excited to be a part of it.

“Dabs gives us a lot of freedom to get open, and I think that suits a lot of the guys that we have well,” said Shepard.

“(Wide Receiver) Wan’Dale (Robinson) does a great job. He’s a quick-twitch guy. (Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney) KT, me. That type of player can thrive in this offense. But we have to do our part in it and really lock in and work hard at it.”

When Shepard first came to the NFL, he was primarily a slot receiver. Over the last several years, he's added outside receiver to his repertoire, and it's expected that he'll continue in that role this season.

“I think he can play any spot we need him to play watching him on tape,” said Daboll. “He’s been productive inside. He can run stuff outside. He has an ability to create separation, which helps the quarterback. He’s a veteran that’s played some football and has a good rapport with Daniel. So it’ll be good to just throw him in the mix. Told him he’s going to have to learn a lot of spots.”

There’s a lot that rests on this season for Shepard, particularly since it’s the last one on his contract, which he reworked in the off-season. But don't expect the veteran to worry about anything beyond today, the next day, and the day after that.

“Just trying to stay present and focus on the season. That’s my number one focus, getting this team on the right track," Shepard said. "It’s been a while since I won games, so my number one goal is to get this team and to get this franchise back to where we’re supposed to be.” Yes, it's only preseason, but Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't looked lost in the new offense.

Join the Giants Country Community