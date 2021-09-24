New York Giants - Atlanta Falcons Final Week 3 Injury Report Revealed

Several Giants are trending in the right direction for Sunday's game.

Giants second-year linebacker Cam Brown (hamstring) will miss his second straight game. Brown's absence is felt most on special teams, where he saw most of his snaps in Week 1 against Denver.

Speaking of special teams, Nate Ebner (quad) is one of three players listed as questionable. Ebner has been limited all week in practice.

The other two players listed as questionable for Sunday are tight end Evan Engram (calf) and Kenny Golladay (hip) are questionable. Head coach Joe Judge sounded optimistic Thursday about Engram's chances of playing Sunday, but on Friday reminded reporters before practice that there were still two more days to get through.

Still, based on the limited showing of Engram during the part of practice open to the media, it would be surprising if Engram isn't ready to go Sunday.

As for Golladay, Judge said that his hip issue isn't the same matter that cost the receiver most of last season.

Safety Logan Ryan (hamstring), running back Saquon Barkley (knee), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), defensive lineman Austin Johnson (illness), and receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) all did not receive an injury designation.

Cornerback AJ Terrell (concussion) and receivers Russell Gage (ankle) and Frank Darby (calf) have been declared out by Atlanta. Terrell is the Falcons' No. 1 cornerback, and Gage is their No. 2 receiver.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.