Jason Garrett Says Things Are Fine with Receiver Kenny Golladay

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett downplayed any hard feelings that might have surfaced between him and receiver Kenny Golladay following a verbal spat caught on camera between the two during last week's loss to Washington.

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has been around long enough to know not to take things that are said on the sideline personally.

That's why Garrett, speaking to reporters for the first time since television cameras caught receiver Kenny Golladay venting frustration on the Giants sideline in Garrett's direction during last week's loss to the Washington Football Team, brushed off the story.

"We talk a lot about passion, emotion, enthusiasm in our players," Garrett said. "He's demonstrating that. We talk about 'fight' and 'compete,' and he's a guy who wants to be a part of this thing.

"We ask our players when they are between the stripes to compete and battle, scratch and claw. We can't say when they come to the sideline all of a sudden we're choir boys."

Through two games, Golladay, who signed a four-year $72 million contract in the off-season to provide the Giants with a legitimate X-receiver and deep play threat, have not exactly been positive. Golladay has caught half of his pass targets (seven of 14) for 102 yards and no touchdowns.

Even worse, Golladay has averaged 0.6 yards after the catch, a dismal, and has one dropped ball and has come down with just three of his six contested catches so far.

"He missed a lot of time in training camp," Garrett noted, referencing the hamstring strain the receiver had for most of the summer. "He's done a good job when he's gotten some opportunities in the first couple of weeks. Had a couple in that game the other day that unfortunately he didn't finish and probably had some frustration."

According to Garrett, whatever might have been said between the two men has already been forgotten, who revealed that he and Golladay met after the game to smooth things over.

"He and I had a good visit after the game. It was not an issue at all,' Garret said. "Going forward, there are always better ways to handle things, better ways to communicate, but it wasn't a big deal to me or our team."

