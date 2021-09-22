Giants QB Daniel Jones Reflects on Lessons Learned from Eli Manning

As the Giants prepare to immortalize Eli Manning this weekend, Daniel Jones reveals the impact Manning has had on his budding NFL career.

The New York Giants are Daniel Jones's team.

But long before taking over the Giants and making the team his own, the team belonged to another gun slinger, by the name of Eli Manning, who, already the franchise record holder in just about every passing category, will be immortalized in franchise history when his jersey No. 10 is retired and his name is added to the tam's Ring of Honor.

For Jones, the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, having a front-row seat to the on- and off-field clinics given by Manning on every nuance involved in being a quarterback both on and off the field in the largest media market in the country has been something that money just can't buy.

"I think it was just day in and day out the way he prepared and the way he carried himself," Jones said of the biggest takeaways he got from being around Manning.

"I think anyone would expect a guy that successful and who has played that long at a high level, that he has a certain way to prepare. I think that’s expected, but being able to kind of see it day to day and him go about it, being able to see him interact with teammates, interact with people in the facility, with staff members, and the leader that he was kind of in all aspects of the organization and for this team."

Like many of his teammates who had a chance to play with Manning, Jones marveled over the former quarterback's consistency and how he treated each day's workload as though it were brand new, even if the day consisted of things Manning had done countless times prior.

"He never got bored with doing the fundamental things on the field, whether it was footwork – working on something as simple as a three-step drop or a five-step drop," Jones recalled.

"You’d hear him talk about his footwork a lot and kind of a lot of those things and I remember that sticking with me early on. This is a guy that’s played a lot and he’s still focused on day one fundamentals and the little things. The little things were always extremely important, and he was just extremely detailed and specific in all of his preparation. That carried through to every aspect of his game."

Jones said he just didn't pick up the Xs and Os from Manning during their sort time together, saying it was a "tremendous opportunity" to have such an accomplished mentor in his corner.

"On the field, how he played, how he prepared and then off the field in the building, dealing with teammates and leading this organization," Jones said.

Jones, who said he remains in touch with Manning, said he couldn't be happier to see the organization retiring Manning's No. 10 jersey and inducting him in the team's Ring of Honor this weekend.

"Yeah, I’m excited. It’ll be cool to see. It’ll be a cool moment. Obviously, a legend of this game, a legend of this franchise and what he represented, how he played for so long," Jones said.

"Being able to be with him my first year was awesome for me. It was a huge opportunity and it’ll be cool to see him recognized."

