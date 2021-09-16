- Publish date:
New York Giants Will Shake Up O-Line Ahead of Week 2 Game vs. Washington | Reports
With starting left guard Shane Lemieux ailing with a knee injury that could keep him out multiple weeks, the New York Giants plan to roll the dice with a newly configured offensive line for their Thursday night meeting against the Washington Football Team.
New York is reportedly planning to move Nick Gates from center to left guard and insert Billy Price at center, whom the team acquired in a trade with the Bengals on August 30 for defensive lineman B.J. Hill.
ESPN and the NFL Network both had the report, though earlier in the day, the Giants' signing of center Matt Skura from their practice squad was the strongest hint yet that a shuffle was in the works.
Price, a first-round pick chosen by the Bengals in 2018 out of Ohio State, has been a solid run blocker for the Bengals throughout his career. But with the change at center during a week in which the Giants had two walk-through practices, there is concern about the quarterback-center exchange and how smoothly that process might be during live competition.
A switch for Gates might be the smoother of the two moves. Gates spent some time this summer working at guard to beef up his position flexibility. He also played guard in 2019 in the pros after spending his college career at Nebraska, mostly at left tackle.
New York Giants Will Shake Up O-Line Ahead of Week 2 Game vs. Washington | Reports
The Giants are taking something of a big risk with an early-season shakeup of their offensive line which will reportedly see not one, but two changes on the starting unit.
New York Giants Sign OL Matt Skura to Active Roster
The addition of Skura at center could be signaling a potential shakeup is coming on the Giants' offensive line?
Keys to a Giants’ Victory Over the Washington Football Team
The Giants are undefeated in their last five games against the Washington Football Team. With some smart play to include these three areas, they can keep that streak going.
The last time Gates started an NFL game at guard was in 2019 against the Dolphins. Running back Saquon Barkley finished with 112 yards and two touchdowns in that game.
Lemieux, who initially suffered a partially torn patellar tendon early last month, tried to treat the injury with rest and rehab. However, after appearing in 17 snaps for the Giants in the Week 1 opener, his knee didn't hold up, and he was relieved by former Ravens offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, also acquired via trade at the end of August.
Bredeson, who played in 44 snaps at left guard, participated in six practices with the Giants. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed two pressures in his Giants debut for a 96.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating.
Lemieux's long-term status isn't known, but with an unlimited number of players allowed back from IR after a minimum of three weeks, don't be surprised if the Giants shut Lemieux down for a stint to give his knee more time to heal.
More from Giants Country
- New York Giants Week 2 Injury Report: Shane Lemieux Added
- No Time to Dwell on Past as New York Giants Face Quick Turnaround
- How New York Giants Can Help Fix Daniel Jones's Ball Security Issue
- Giants Week 2 Opponent Breakdown: Washington Football Team
- Jabrill Peppers Opens Up About Reduced Week 1 Role
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Subscribe and like our YouTube Channel